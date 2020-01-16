Canadians Do NOT Want To Pay For Harry & Meghan!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw the world a curveball with their stunning determination to step away from their official positions within the Royal household.

At the moment the senior members of the Royal household are huddled collectively in a gathering of the minds to determine how the logistics and public relations of this acutely aware uncoupling will work.

However… ought to it even be as much as them?

A few of what Queen Elizabeth and firm are figuring out is strictly who pays for the Duke and Duchess, whether or not they’re nonetheless the Duke and Duchess or not. See, at the moment British taxpayers foot the invoice for safety for the Royal household. But when they’re stepping down from their duties in that regard, absolutely they will’t anticipate to nonetheless get the advantages.

This complication is compounded by the actual fact the couple are planning on spending some — if not most — of their time in Canada from right here on out. There’s a really actual chance Harry and Meghan’s safety prices shall be coated by the Canadian authorities, a name the Queen can apparently make as she is technically additionally the Queen of Canada.

Right here’s the factor although — the Canadian folks have spoken, they usually have mentioned a giant Canadian SORRY BUT NO!

The Angus Reid Institute, a nonpartisan nonprofit basis which conducts unbiased analysis in Canada, launched the outcomes of a ballot on Wednesday during which Canadian residents have been requested how they needed the federal government to deal with “security and other costs” related to Harry and Meghan relocating to the nation.

A whopping 73%, practically three quarters of these polled, selected the choice which mentioned Canadians ought to “not pay for any of these costs — they should cover it themselves.”

Not solely that, solely a minuscule three% really agreed Canadians ought to “pay whatever security and other costs are necessary.” That’s chilly, y’all.

Then once more, the 73% saying taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the invoice falls fairly near the 70% of Canadians who mentioned they have been following the information about Megxit intently. May it’s these following the information noticed how a lot cash the couple will get paid — comparable to a $6.5 million annual stipend from Prince Charles — and the way rather more they’re prone to earn sooner or later with profitable offers like Meghan’s voiceover gig with Disney? Possibly so.

We should always say, in response to this polling Canadians are NOT saying they don’t need the Sussexes to maneuver there. Quite the opposite solely 11% of these polled mentioned they’d be upset if Harry and Meghan spent a big period of time within the nation, with 39% saying they’d be happy. The opposite half of the nation, about 50%, mentioned they didn’t care both means.

They simply don’t wish to foot the invoice. Appears honest sufficient. What do YOU suppose??

