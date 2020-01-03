Canceled Portal Prequel’s Mysterious F-Stop Mechanic Finally Revealed

Whereas there’s little-to-no likelihood we’ll ever really play that canceled Portal prequel, some particulars not too long ago surfaced in regards to the mysterious venture and its secret F-Cease mechanic. It’s no secret that Portal 2 was really the backup plan for Valve. Initially the sport was a prequel and ran off a mechanic referred to as “F-Stop”, which testers cherished however was in the end minimize from the sport as a result of most individuals stored asking the place Chell, GLaDOS, and the precise portals have been. Valve has by no means really talked about what F-Cease was, largely as a result of they deliberate to make use of it for a future recreation. Now, we lastly get an opportunity to see. Valve has supplied the code for F-Cease to indie developer LunchHouse Software program to allow them to make a documentary named Publicity, a “multi-part video series detailing the original mechanics of Valve’s F-Stop.”

The mechanic facilities round a digital camera referred to as the Aperture Digicam. The participant takes photos of objects on the earth, saving them as pictures that you’d maintain. Gamers then place the thing on the earth, altering its dimensions to any dimension. Within the temporary minute and a half video, we received to see the participant resize varied crates to climb on, mess with the physics by attaching balloons to a crate so it lifts off, and ultimately transfer a fan to the bottom to make use of it as a launchpad.

Since that is the unique and official F-Cease code, we all know that is precisely how the Aperture Digicam was designed to work within the canceled prequel. It definitely offers a good suggestion of what kind of puzzles it might have been used for. Whereas we solely have the primary episode of this collection thus far, LunchHouse Software program is hoping to provide us an inside take a look at this canceled Portal prequel and what it might have been. Whereas it’s not precisely the identical thought, Superliminal was a current puzzle recreation that’s fairly comparable in utilizing perspective and adjusting the dimensions of objects.

There hasn’t been a brand new major entry within the Portal collection in fairly a while, although it nonetheless lives on in bizarre methods. Just lately the Bridge Constructor collection did a cross over as Bridge Constructor Portal, letting gamers fling vehicles by means of portals, as they need to.

[source: LunchHouse Software]