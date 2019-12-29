Canceled WWE TLC Match Intended For Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View

WWE has a number of selections to make on the way in which to the Royal Rumble on January 26th. Lacey Evans remains to be chasing Bayley’s SmackDown Ladies’s Title and issues are getting private as Sasha Banks has concerned Evans’ daughter.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer defined WWE’s logic of pulling Evans vs Bayley from the TLC card. The intention was to put that match within the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That being stated, the truth that Vince McMahon hasn’t completed it but signifies that nothing is official.

“We don’t need Bayley vs Lacey Evans on the Royal Rumble card. The idea was when it was pulled from the last card [TLC] that it would be added to the next card. Again, you know how Vince operates. Until it happens it hasn’t happened and he can change his mind until the very last minute.”

Lacey Evans is simply getting began in WWE. The Royal Rumble will mark her one-year anniversary of actually breaking out into the WWE Universe. She acquired a full entrance and stayed within the match for fairly some time. This 12 months she could possibly be difficult for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title.

On the RAW facet it seems that Becky Lynch will get an opportunity to avenge a loss from final 12 months’s Royal Rumble towards Asuka. It’s fascinating how issues can come full circle in WWE and it nearly makes us surprise if somebody is doing it on objective.

