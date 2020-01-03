Cancer striken Leafs fan wants to meet Auston Matthews

Donna Thomson’s final want is to satisfy Toronto Maple Leafs ahead Auston Matthews.

The 71-year-old Lindsay, Ont., resident was recognized in September with Stage four lung most cancers.

“You can put him in my bucket list. He’s cute and a great player, a fair player and I like that,” mentioned Thomson, who beat breast most cancers after being recognized with that illness 12 years in the past.

For 3 years, Thomson has watched each Leafs recreation at her sister’s home in Trenton with a gaggle of different devoted followers.

A type of is a neighbour, Grant Joseph Haire, 33, who adores watching the Leafs with Thomson and determined to begin a social media marketing campaign on Fb in an try and make Thomson’s want come true.

Thomson came upon concerning the marketing campaign on Thursday night time whereas watching the Leafs play Winnipeg and couldn’t be extra thrilled and stunned.

“We were watching the game and I couldn’t believe it,” Thomson mentioned. “It would mean the world to meet him. I don’t know how you would grade that.”

And, in fact, when Thomson came upon, she was decked out as regular — with a faux mustache so she appeared like Matthews and a duplicate of his jersey — for the sport. She additionally had a bell to ring when her crew scored.

“There is nobody like Donna to watch the games with,” Haire mentioned. “I just wanted to do something for her because I don’t think if you are over a certain age, that you shouldn’t get your last wish.”

Together with the social media marketing campaign, Haire has made calls to Maple Leaf Sports activities and Leisure.

MLSE spokesman Nikk Kadbet mentioned whereas he hadn’t heard of the marketing campaign, the suitable individuals will probably be made conscious of the trouble.