Cancer survivor Ursula Martin walks from Ukraine back to the UK

She’s stared down a bear within the wilds of Bosnia, virtually been run over by a tractor whereas tenting in a area in Romania and has endured uncomfortable nights on a deflated air mattress.

Most cancers survivor Ursula Martin takes this all in her stride as she is a girl on a unprecedented journey.

For simply over a yr, the 39-year-old, from Derbyshire, has been strolling solo from Ukraine again to the UK – a distance of roughly three,500miles – whereas fundraising for Goal Ovarian Most cancers.

Her plan has seen her hitchhike to Kiev, stroll all the way down to Bulgaria via Romania, after which head west although Southern Europe. There, she is going to decide up the Camino de Santiago in southern France and stroll to Finisterre earlier than going again throughout Spain and as much as Britain. She reckons it should take her two years to perform.

Final Christmas, the previous baker celebrated in Bucharest with visiting household. This yr, she’s made it to Italy (having arrived on December 9).

After having fun with a festive break at a pal of a pal’s home, she’s marching onwards and has simply reached Venice, the place she spent New 12 months’s Eve.

Ursula Martin, from Derbyshire, has been strolling solo from Ukraine again to the UK – a distance of roughly three,500miles – since September 2018. She is seen right here crossing from Slovenia into Italy – from the city of Kobarid to Monteaperta – in early December (with the Dolomites within the background)

Ursula was identified with ovarian most cancers in 2011, and had the tumour eliminated at Bristol Royal Infirmary the next February. Above, mountaineering in Romania in January 2019, the place she endured temperatures of -13C

She could undergo the occasional aches and pains on her mammoth trek – however by no means boredom. Ursula (above, in Serbia in April 2019) informed MailOnline: ‘There’s all the time one thing lovely to catch my eye, whether or not it is a mossy tree trunk or seeing a deer within the forest or reaching a beautiful viewpoint’

Her plan has seen Ursula hitchhike to Kiev, stroll all the way down to Bulgaria via Romania, after which head west although Southern Europe. There, she is going to decide up the Camino de Santiago in southern France and stroll to Finisterre earlier than going again throughout Spain and as much as Britain. She reckons it should take her two years to perform

Ursula is now over midway via her stroll and has reached Italy (above, her path to date). She is fundraising throughout her trek for Goal Ovarian Most cancers

On September 10, 2018, the intrepid rambler posted on her One Girl Walks Fb web page, ‘It begins’ – as she began hitchhiking to Kiev from a roundabout in Llanidloes, in Powys, mid-Wales (above)

Reminiscing in regards to the tractor incident in Romania final December, Ursula informed MailOnline: ‘I used to be camped in a area about half a mile from a village. I believed I used to be good and secure for the night time till a tractor pulled in and began ploughing – from 7pm till 10pm.’

‘The headlights had been raking over my tent and there was no chance the motive force would not discover me. He stopped on the way in which out, proper subsequent to the tent and I bought out to see what would occur.

‘We had a dialog in French, about what I used to be doing, the place he’d labored in France and the way he felt about Romania.

‘He was amazed at my journey and, the following morning, at about 6am, he introduced me a bag of breakfast – home made sausage, bread and a plastic bottle stuffed with espresso.’

Such kindness is typical of the individuals she has met alongside the way in which.

Ursula has endured again ache, tick bites, and starvation pangs – however has been humbled by strangers who’ve offered her with meals, lodgings and companionship.

On Nov 25, 2019, Ursula wrote: ‘Completed the Through Dinarica! A really lovely path that I’ve adopted for 3 months from Montenegro on the white path to Sarajevo, then on the inexperienced path during Bosnia then as much as Croatia and Slovenia. It took me all the way in which to Predjama, with this citadel [pictured] constructed on high of a cave system’

Whereas tackling a mountain in Bulgaria, Ursula took a photograph of this beautiful vista. Though she makes use of paid lodging if doable, she has regularly pitched her tent in sub-zero temperatures

Tenting in a Bulgarian forest in March, 2019, Ursula wrote: ‘A mesh inside, that I can put up individually to the outer, means I’ve bought myself a bug-proof bivvy. I can do what I really like – lie down at night time and have a look at the celebs and the lifetime of the earth round me… however with no likelihood of any Balkan nasties comparable to enormous ants or toxic snakes crawling into my sleeping bag’

Ursula has been touched by the kindness proven by strangers she’s met on her travels. Pictured is all of the meals she was given on in the future whereas strolling in rural Ukraine (in Oct 2018)

Whereas passing via a village in Bosnia (in September 2019), Ursula made two new associates – Osman and Alma, who gave her espresso of their backyard

Her journey began on September 10, 2018, as she held an indication studying ‘Kiev’ whereas getting ready to hitchhike from a roundabout in Llanidloes, in Powys, mid-Wales. On her Fb web page, she merely wrote: ‘It begins’.

After reaching the Ukrainian capital 12 days later, she traversed grasslands with a paper map and compass to information her, as she had but to discover a GPS she appreciated.

Ursula described this preliminary stage because the ‘honeymoon interval’ – flat, simple land to stroll throughout, in heat climate.

She prefers to hike via villages and throughout farmland, steering away from vacationer areas at any time when she will be able to.

Outdoors most of the rural homes she handed in Ukraine, she noticed baggage of apples, which might later be offered at market – and chained-up canines which barked at strangers.

With the ‘honeymoon’ over, she ultimately climbed Hoverla, the very best mountain within the area nevertheless it was not simple.

‘Climbing Hoverla, I misplaced the trail and located myself on an extremely steep grassy slope – truly harder than rock as a result of it was slippery,’ she stated.

‘It is at instances like this the place the issue will increase incrementally when you are concentrating on what you are doing – and abruptly you realise, “Oh, this is really steep/dangerous/an awful position to be in. Oops, I’d better concentrate very hard on getting out of here safely”.’

Talking of her adventures in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, Ursula stated: ‘Hospitality is a very robust a part of Balkan tradition and other people would give me presents to remove like a bit of home made bread or homegrown veg’ – and the butterflies warmed to her too (as seen on her foot in a area in Montenegro)

Trudging via a village in Romania in February, 2019, Ursula was terrified by the ‘rotting’ planks on this walkway

Ursula’s autumn package (above). Though it includes light-weight gear, it could actually weigh round 15kg when two litres of water and 4 days’ meals are factored in. An avid reader, she prefers the texture of precise books reasonably than the (albeit lighter) eReader various

By November 2, she had walked for six weeks, and coated about 400 miles.

Though she makes use of paid lodging if doable, she has regularly pitched her tent in sub-zero temperatures – and endured significantly uncomfortable nights when her air mattress broke and deflated.

She repeatedly updates her followers by way of her ‘One Girl Walks’ posts on social media, together with dramatic entries comparable to this, from Feb three, 2019 (Twitter): ‘Final night time I used to be in my tent within the snow and a home caught hearth close by.’

As a girl strolling alone, Ursula has solely genuinely felt in peril on three events to date – the aforementioned Hoverla, one different mountain, and on a freeway.

Generally I need nothing greater than to lie down and cease every little thing… I want that unwavering small flame of dedication to maintain getting up repeatedly and once more, to plug away at this distance till it is performed.

‘I needed to stroll alongside a really busy freeway in Romania to get via a part of the Carpathians as a result of the snow was too deep for me to make a mountain crossing. Lorries roaring previous extremely near you is horrifying.

‘I used to be additionally involved for my security navigating snowfields on a sheer slope whereas climbing Midzor – the very best mountain in Serbia – in April,’ she stated.

And concerning her encounters with bears: ‘Though I did not really feel in peril, I’ve encountered bears twice on this journey – as soon as in Bosnia and as soon as in Croatia.

‘On every event, it was a mom with twin cubs which is probably very harmful for me.

‘Nevertheless, I used to be fortunate sufficient each instances that they had been shut sufficient for it to be thrilling (inside 30m) however ready the place they’d loads of chance to get away from me… so as soon as they knew I used to be there – I known as out to them, “Hey bear!” – they ran away.’

Whereas descending Midzor – the very best mountain in Serbia, and a part of the Stara Planina vary – Ursula had a lunch break and loved the spectacular view

Above, Ursula buys some strawberries on the streets of Bulgaria – the identical nation the place she was house-sitting in 2011 when she was given her most cancers prognosis

Ursula has been stuffed with reward for the individuals she’s met.

Of her adventures in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, she informed MailOnline: ‘Hospitality is a very robust a part of Balkan tradition and other people would give me presents to remove like a bit of home made bread or homegrown veg.

‘Everybody within the villages is producing their very own meals – milk, cheese, meat and veg.

‘Montenegro was lovely and that is the place I walked via summer season highland villages – the place individuals take their animals as much as the mountain lands for grazing and haymaking, residing in tiny cabins for as much as 5 months of the summer season season earlier than going again to the decrease villages for the colder climate.

‘One night time, I used to be going to camp on the sting of the forest however a bunch of three youthful individuals noticed me and informed me this was the place the bears lived.

‘I requested them if I may camp nearer to the homes, on the flat land close to the settlement and as we walked previous a neighbour’s home, she known as out and supplied for me to remain there.

‘She fed me home made cheese, wild plums and home made bread.’

By October 28, 2019, Ursula reached the turquoise lakes of Plitvice Nationwide Park in Croatia. She stated: ‘I had no meals in my pack and realised I used to be heading for a full day of nowhere to eat besides costly eating places contained in the park. There was additionally an entrance price. I used to be drained and grumpy and wished to show and stroll away on the highway till I may eat extra cheaply, however the solar was setting so I discovered a spot to sleep and, within the morning, thought, “Well, why not?”.’

And one factor that actually does not trouble Ursula is boredom.

‘The outside is just too stimulating for that,’ she says. ‘There’s all the time one thing lovely to catch my eye, whether or not it is a mossy tree trunk or seeing a deer within the forest or reaching a beautiful viewpoint.

‘Being bored is while you really feel like there’s nothing to do and I all the time have one thing to do – get on with strolling!’

Ursula nonetheless has a good option to go earlier than she’s again house – she’s at present in Italy – and is averaging round 12 miles a day.

The query stays, although: does she have her sights set on an much more bold journey in the future?

‘A part of me simply desires to be at house and by no means go away once more however I do know that is the exhaustion speaking,’ she says.

‘I’ve a few journeys in thoughts. One could be to stroll from New Zealand again to the UK – and I would love to go to Central Asia.

There may be all the time a bit of voice that claims, “Why not walk around the world?” – however by the point I would be prepared to go away for the following journey, I will be approaching 45 and a world stroll is a large dedication.

‘In the meanwhile, I feel I am going to end this stroll and spend a few years at house writing a guide, then see how I really feel about any future journeys.’

To go to Ursula Martin’s Simply Giving web page, please click on right here.

In 2014, Ursula began strolling three,700 miles round Wales. (Above, she finishes that journey, 17 months later)

How a most cancers prognosis led to Ursula embarking on her first mammoth trek… three,700miles round Wales

Ursula’s guide of her travels round Wales

Ursula was identified with ovarian most cancers in 2011, and had the tumour eliminated at Bristol Royal Infirmary the next February.

She was residing in a cottage in Powys, Wales on the time and knew she’d want a follow-up go to to the hospital.

A eager rambler, she made a life-changing choice: she would observe the course of the River Severn and stroll all the way in which to her appointment.

And he or she did simply that – protecting the 200 miles in six weeks.

This spurred her on to her stroll even additional, in support of Goal Ovarian Most cancers – on an odyssey that started in 2014 and noticed her spend 17 months strolling three,700 miles round Wales.

In 2018 – to mark six years of being cancer-free – she set her sights additional nonetheless by returning to mainland Europe and proceed travelling to the locations she adored.

(She had been house-sitting in Bulgaria simply earlier than her prognosis – and had supposed to go to Ukraine subsequent.)

Eleven girls die from ovarian most cancers within the UK day by day and low consciousness of the signs are a contributor to poor survival charges, in addition to continual underfunding in contrast with different cancers.