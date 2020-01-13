Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: How to watch Canelo v Saunders – TV, live stream, UK start time

News WORLD

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are in talks over a 2020 showdown.

A possible date has been heavily-tipped to host the competition as each events work on a deal to get the bout locked down.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the most recent hypothesis on a possible Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The struggle has been tipped to happen on Saturday 2nd Might 2020.

Canelo has signed a deal to struggle on that night time, over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, although his opponent stays unconfirmed, and is now prone to be Saunders.

The place is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders happening?

The struggle could be anticipated to happen in North America, however as a result of Saunders preventing within the US and Canada beforehand, this shouldn’t be a barrier.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

TBC

Easy methods to watch and reside stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders within the UK

Saunders is a part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing secure, that means the struggle would seemingly be proven on Sky Sports activities Field Workplace.

Followers would be capable of buy the struggle for a one-off charge if this seems to be the case.

Easy methods to watch and reside stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders within the US

Canelo signed a mega take care of DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract price £278million – essentially the most profitable contract in sports activities historical past.

The streaming service is accessible in a month-to-month or annual plan with costs as little as $eight.33 per thirty days.

