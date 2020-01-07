Cannibal cut off victim’s testicles and ate them: Cops

An accused Michigan cannibal reduce off his sufferer’s testicles and ate them.

Cops say they arrested Mark Latunski, 50, on Dec. 28, 4 days after alleged sufferer Kevin Bacon, 35, was final seen alive.

In keeping with detectives, Bacon was hung from a ceiling by his ankles earlier than a killer stabbed him and slit his throat.

Latunski then allegedly emasculated the 25-year-old.

Bacon was final seen by his roommate on Christmas Eve earlier than hooking up with a mysterious man he met on the net courting app, Grindr.



Kevin Bacon disappeared Christmas Eve. FACEBOOK

Cops imagine the thriller man was Latunksi. The pair had apparently determined to satisfy on the older man’s house.

Police acquired a tip that the hairstylist could be inside Latunski’s rural house.

Latunski let cops look inside his home. Then he allegedly admitted to killing Bacon by stabbing him within the again, then slitting his throat, in response to police.

Bacon had hung from the ceiling for 4 days.

Latunski has been charged with one rely of homicide and one rely of mutilation of a human physique.

“In hindsight, it’s easy to sit back and speculate but at the time you’re going through it there are emotions and feelings involved. You don’t want to think that the person you fell in love with is some crazy homicidal maniac,” Latunski’s husband, Invoice Arnold, informed MLive.



Alleged cannibal Mark Latunski.

“I pray that God is there for Kevin Bacon’s family in their time of need and that He helps us all get through this, one day at a time.”

Bacon was a pupil on the College of Michigan-Flint.

Actor Kevin Bacon even paid tribute to his Michigan namesake on Instagram earlier this week.