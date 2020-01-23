Canon City earns 68-61 win against Mitchell

Mitchell couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 68-61 on Tuesday.

Mitchell was lead in scoring by Leroy Pruitt who scored 16 factors, whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Wilson Danks helped by chipping in 12 factors, 4 rebounds, and two assists.

Subsequent up for every group, Mitchell will keep house and play Sierra, whereas Canon Metropolis will journey to play Woodland Park.

Canon Metropolis has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up in the present day



This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.