The Canon Metropolis Tigers earned a win once they defeated Mitchell 68-61 on Tuesday.

Mitchell will keep dwelling and play Sierra, whereas Canon Metropolis will journey to play Woodland Park.

No group or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.