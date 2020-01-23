News

Canon City soundly defeats Mitchell 63-23

January 24, 2020
The Canon Metropolis Tigers simply put away Mitchell by a rating of 63-23 on Tuesday.

Canon Metropolis was paced in scoring by Jerika Moore who put up 22 factors whereas additionally accumulating seven rebounds and one help. Kate Tedquist helped the hassle by chipping in 16 factors, three rebounds, and three assists.

Canon Metropolis will keep house and play Woodland Park, whereas Mitchell will journey to play Sierra.

Mitchell has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.

