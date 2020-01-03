“Can’t Afford Another Gulf War”: UN Chief After US Kills Iran General

UN Chief Antonio Guterres known as for de-escalation within the Gulf. (File)

United Nations:

UN Secretary Common Antonio Guterres mentioned Friday the “world cannot afford” one other Gulf conflict, following the killing of Iran’s high army commander by a US strike.

“The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf,” a spokesman for Guterres mentioned in a press release.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”

America introduced early Friday that it had killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Power, in a strike on Baghdad’s worldwide airport.

