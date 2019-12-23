“Can’t Be Thackeray Just By Surname”: Amruta Fadnavis, Sena’s Tweet Duel

Priyanka Chaturvedi within the tweet listed Uddhav Thackeray authorities’s selections (File)

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena chief Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday launched a pointy counterattack on Maharashtra Chief of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s spouse Amruta Fadnavis over her jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that “one doesn’t become Thackeray just by putting the surname”. In a tweet, Mr Chaturvedi mentioned the Shiv Sena chief resides as much as his surname.

“Yes he is living up to his surname, but you as usual missed the news-promises fulfilled, principled commitment and working for welfare of his people-farmer loan waiver, Rs 10 meal, CM office in every division. All this in a month of forming government. PS:Thankfully not into ‘singing’ his own praises,” she tweeted.

Sure he’s dwelling as much as his surname, however you as regular missed the news-promises fulfilled,principled dedication&working for welfare of his people-farmer mortgage waiver,₹10 meal,CM workplace in each div.All this in a month of forming govt

PS:Fortunately not into ‘singing’ his personal praises https://t.co/V7LZZzC2zB — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 23, 2019

Reacting on a tweet by Mr Fadnavis earlier this month, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted on Sunday that one must be “true and principled” to be a ‘Thackeray’.

“Very true Devendra Fadnavis, one cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled and should think for betterment of people and party members above his own family and power dynamics,” she had tweeted on Sunday.

Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One can’t be a ‘Thackeray’ additionally by simply placing ‘Thackrey’ surname after his title ! One must be true, principled & ought to assume for betterment of individuals & occasion members above his circle of relatives & energy dynamics ! @[email protected]https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 22, 2019

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, son of late occasion founder Bal Thackeray, turned the primary Chief Minister from the household final month, after he ended his decades-old alliance with the BJP. He took help from Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress to type authorities.

Whereas the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was in dialogue to type authorities, Mr Fadnavis, in a shock ceremony, took oath because the Chief Minister, together with NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputy. However after the Supreme Court docket requested him to show his majority within the meeting, he had resigned, paving the way in which for the alliance authorities. Mr Pawar had later returned to the NCP fold.