“Can’t Forget Kashmir In This Battle”: JNU Student Leader Aishe Ghosh

“We cannot forget what’s happening in Jammu and Kashmir,” Aishe Ghosh stated. (File)

New Delhi:

JNU College students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured in a brutal assault on college students and lecturers on the campus, on Wednesday stated that no matter is occurring in Kashmir can’t be forgotten.

“Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se is sarkar ne shuru kiya tha ki hamare samvidhan ko hamse chheena jaye (On this battle, we can not neglect Kashmir. What is going on to them, the federal government began snatching our Structure from there,” Ms Ghosh stated whereas addressing a gathering outdoors Jamia College.

The Delhi Police had on Monday questioned Ms Ghosh and two others in reference to violence on the college on January 5.

The Crime Department, which is investigating JNU violence, had on Friday launched pictures of 9 suspects, together with that of Ms Ghosh.

On January 5, greater than 30 college students of the college, together with Ms Ghosh, have been injured after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked college students and lecturers with sticks and rods.