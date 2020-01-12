“Can’t Run Country Taliban Style”: Sanjay Raut Backs Deepika Padukone

“The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong,” Sanjay Raut stated

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut at the moment got here out in assist of actor Deepika Padukone, who’s going through flak from the BJP and another quarters over her go to to the JNU campus in Delhi to precise solidarity with college students who have been not too long ago attacked by armed assailants.

Mr Raut, who’s a Rajya Sabha member and the manager editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece “Saamana”, stated the nation can’t be run in a “Talibani” model.

After Ms Padukone’s go to to the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Tuesday, many appreciated her “silent solidarity”, however some others criticised her for “supporting Leftists”, saying it was a promotional stunt for her newest movie “Chhapaak”.

Some additionally demanded a boycott of her movie, primarily based on the lifetime of an acid assault survivor, performed by Ms Padukone.

A bit of BJP leaders additionally criticised the 34-year-old actor over her JNU go to.

“The demand for boycott of the actress and her movie is flawed. The nation can’t be run in a “Talibani” model,” Mr Raut stated whereas speaking to information company PTI.

“Chhapaak”, directed by Meghna Gulzar, hit the theatres on Friday.

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday declared the movie tax-free within the two states.

Declaring a film tax-free means the state has waived the leisure levy imposed on it, thereby bringing down the ticket charges and inspiring extra folks to observe it.