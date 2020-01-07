Capcom says something special is coming to Switch Devil May Cry 3

In a brand new video posted on Twitter, Capcom has teased that one thing particular might be coming to the Nintendo Swap model of the long-lasting motion title, Satan Might Cry three. There have been no hints given, however they stated they are going to be revealing data over three dates and people are January 16, 2020, January 30, 2020, and February 13, 2020. Right here’s a direct quote from Matt Walker, the sport’s producer:

“We know that this game holds a very special place in all of your hearts, and so we wanted to show our appreciation. I guess you could say that we’re feeling a little motivated to add a little something extra that we think you’re all really going to like.”

