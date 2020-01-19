News WORLD

Caprice and Hamish “part ways” on Dancing on Ice

January 19, 2020
2 Min Read

Viewers have taken to Twitter to specific their shock on the annoucement

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 7th January 2020 From ITV Studios Dancing On Ice: SR12 on ITV Pictured: Caprice. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052




Dancing on Ice opened with a shock announcement this week with the information that Caprice Bourret had “parted ways” along with her skilled companion Hamish Gaman.

The cryptic announcement was made by Phillip Schofield initially of tonights present, with the host including that Caprice would nonetheless be remaining a part of the collection and would “hopefully” return subsequent week, though she wouldn’t be dancing this week.

No purpose was given for his or her parting of how, and lots of viewers took to Twitter to specific their confusion on the information.

One person wrote, “Caprice and Hamish have “parted ways”. What does that imply?”

One other tweeted, “Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.”

And a 3rd person claimned, “Guys did I miss one thing? What’s occurred between Caprice and Hamish? Reside for a little bit of #DancingOnIce dramz.”

Hamish did take to the ice to for the opening group quantity – a dance to the musical hit Rain on Your Parade from Humorous Lady.

American mannequin and businesswoman Caprice made her Dancing on Ice bow with Hamish final week, scoring 25.5 and coming in second place on the leaderboard.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment