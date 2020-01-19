Caprice and Hamish “part ways” on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice opened with a shock announcement this week with the information that Caprice Bourret had “parted ways” along with her skilled companion Hamish Gaman.

The cryptic announcement was made by Phillip Schofield initially of tonights present, with the host including that Caprice would nonetheless be remaining a part of the collection and would “hopefully” return subsequent week, though she wouldn’t be dancing this week.

No purpose was given for his or her parting of how, and lots of viewers took to Twitter to specific their confusion on the information.

One person wrote, “Caprice and Hamish have “parted ways”. What does that imply?”

One other tweeted, “Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.”

And a 3rd person claimned, “Guys did I miss one thing? What’s occurred between Caprice and Hamish? Reside for a little bit of #DancingOnIce dramz.”

Hamish did take to the ice to for the opening group quantity – a dance to the musical hit Rain on Your Parade from Humorous Lady.

American mannequin and businesswoman Caprice made her Dancing on Ice bow with Hamish final week, scoring 25.5 and coming in second place on the leaderboard.