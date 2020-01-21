Caprice Bourret ended her ‘toxic’ partnership with Hamish Gaman because he ‘pushed her too hard’

‘In the long run it grew to become utterly unworkable’: Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret ended her ‘poisonous’ partnership with Hamish Gaman as a result of he ‘pushed her too laborious’
By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret ended her working relationship with skilled skater Hamish Gaman as a result of he was ‘pushing her too laborious’ throughout their weekly rehearsals.
The pair didn’t function throughout Musicals Week, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield revealing Caprice, 48, wouldn’t participate after abruptly ‘parting methods’ with the skilled skater.
And insiders declare relations between Caprice and Hamish grew to become more and more tough, leading to a backstage row previous to Sunday’s present.
Throughout: Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret reportedly ended her working relationship with skilled skater Hamish Gaman as a result of he was ‘pushing her too laborious’
A supply instructed The Solar: ‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious firstly however as time went on they grew to become extra strained.
‘She felt he was pushing her too laborious in coaching and Caprice began to wrestle.
‘In the long run it grew to become utterly unworkable for them to hold on and after talking with the bosses they referred to as it quits. It was getting poisonous so stopping the partnership was finest for everybody.’
Division: Insiders declare relations between Caprice and Hamish grew to become more and more tough, leading to a backstage row previous to Sunday’s present
Nonetheless a supply near the star has since denied the claims, insisting Caprice has at all times been eager to spend as a lot time in rehearsals as potential.
‘The “pushing her too hard” remark is unfaithful. She’s really at all times needed extra hours on the ice and no days off,’ the insider instructed MailOnline.
‘They by no means had a giant row. Simply did not occur. There have by no means been raised voices. Typically individuals simply do not get alongside with out there being an enormous argument. That simply did not occur.’
Pressure: ‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious firstly however as time went on they grew to become extra strained,’ a supply claimed
The morning after her absence from Sunday’s present, Caprice was seen leaving a north London ice rink with skilled skater Oscar Peter.
The thrice Swiss nationwide champion and former European and world determine skating competitor now works as a coach and choreographer to aspiring skaters – and is rumoured to be the American star’s new accomplice.
An ITV spokesperson instructed MailOnline: ‘We’re happy to say that Caprice is again on the ice right this moment in coaching and really a lot working in direction of returning to the present on Sunday evening.’
New accomplice? The morning after her absence from Sunday’s present, Caprice was seen leaving a north London ice rink with skilled skater Oscar Peter, prompting hypothesis that he has changed Hamish
The announcement that Caprice and Hamish had parted methods sparked a hysterical response from viewers who demanded to know the reality behind Caprice’s absence, kicking off Sunday’s present in dramatic trend as the opposite ten took to the ice to carry out to a number of the world’s most iconic musical hits.
Flocking to Twitter, one fan posted: ‘Caprice and Hamish have ”parted methods”. What does that imply?’ whereas one other added: ‘Guys did I miss one thing? What’s occurred between Caprice and Hamish? Stay for a little bit of #DancingOnIce dramz.’
A 3rd additionally tweeted: ‘All people on Dancing On Ice looking for out what occurred with Hamish and Caprice,’ whereas one additionally wrote: ‘Does anybody know what occurred with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.’
A fan additionally requested: ‘What the HELL occurred between Caprice and Hamish? They’ve parted methods! I would like the tea.’
MailOnline has contacted a consultant for additional remark.
Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.
Dancing On Ice Musicals Week: The Leaderboard
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer – I Simply Cannot Wait To Be King from The Lion King – 32 factors out of 40
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty – Reminiscence from Cats – 28 factors out of 40
Lisa George and Tom Naylor – The Deadwood Stage from Calamity Jane – 28 factors out of 40
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers – The Different Aspect from The Biggest Showman – 26.5 factors out of 40
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou – One Night time Solely from Dreamgirls – 25 factors out of 40
Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield – I am A Believer from Shrek – 24.5 factors out of 40
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards – Sandy from Grease – 24 factors out of 40
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt – Cheek to Cheek from High Hat – 22 factors out of 40
Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield – Mamma Mia from Mamma Mia! The Musical – 21 factors out of 40
Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman – If I Solely Had A Mind / We’re Off To See The Wizard from The Wizard Of Oz – 20.5 factors out of 40
