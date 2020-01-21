Caprice Bourret ended her ‘toxic’ partnership with Hamish Gaman because he ‘pushed her too hard’

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Revealed: 17:49 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:14 EST, 20 January 2020

Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret ended her working relationship with skilled skater Hamish Gaman as a result of he was ‘pushing her too laborious’ throughout their weekly rehearsals.

The pair didn’t function throughout Musicals Week, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield revealing Caprice, 48, wouldn’t participate after abruptly ‘parting methods’ with the skilled skater.

And insiders declare relations between Caprice and Hamish grew to become more and more tough, leading to a backstage row previous to Sunday’s present.

Throughout: Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret reportedly ended her working relationship with skilled skater Hamish Gaman as a result of he was ‘pushing her too laborious’

A supply instructed The Solar: ‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious firstly however as time went on they grew to become extra strained.

‘She felt he was pushing her too laborious in coaching and Caprice began to wrestle.

‘In the long run it grew to become utterly unworkable for them to hold on and after talking with the bosses they referred to as it quits. It was getting poisonous so stopping the partnership was finest for everybody.’

Division: Insiders declare relations between Caprice and Hamish grew to become more and more tough, leading to a backstage row previous to Sunday’s present

Nonetheless a supply near the star has since denied the claims, insisting Caprice has at all times been eager to spend as a lot time in rehearsals as potential.

‘The “pushing her too hard” remark is unfaithful. She’s really at all times needed extra hours on the ice and no days off,’ the insider instructed MailOnline.

‘They by no means had a giant row. Simply did not occur. There have by no means been raised voices. Typically individuals simply do not get alongside with out there being an enormous argument. That simply did not occur.’

Pressure: ‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious firstly however as time went on they grew to become extra strained,’ a supply claimed

The morning after her absence from Sunday’s present, Caprice was seen leaving a north London ice rink with skilled skater Oscar Peter.

The thrice Swiss nationwide champion and former European and world determine skating competitor now works as a coach and choreographer to aspiring skaters – and is rumoured to be the American star’s new accomplice.

An ITV spokesperson instructed MailOnline: ‘We’re happy to say that Caprice is again on the ice right this moment in coaching and really a lot working in direction of returning to the present on Sunday evening.’

New accomplice? The morning after her absence from Sunday’s present, Caprice was seen leaving a north London ice rink with skilled skater Oscar Peter, prompting hypothesis that he has changed Hamish

The announcement that Caprice and Hamish had parted methods sparked a hysterical response from viewers who demanded to know the reality behind Caprice’s absence, kicking off Sunday’s present in dramatic trend as the opposite ten took to the ice to carry out to a number of the world’s most iconic musical hits.

Flocking to Twitter, one fan posted: ‘Caprice and Hamish have ”parted methods”. What does that imply?’ whereas one other added: ‘Guys did I miss one thing? What’s occurred between Caprice and Hamish? Stay for a little bit of #DancingOnIce dramz.’

A 3rd additionally tweeted: ‘All people on Dancing On Ice looking for out what occurred with Hamish and Caprice,’ whereas one additionally wrote: ‘Does anybody know what occurred with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever.’

A fan additionally requested: ‘What the HELL occurred between Caprice and Hamish? They’ve parted methods! I would like the tea.’

MailOnline has contacted a consultant for additional remark.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.