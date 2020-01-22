Caprice Bourret WILL be back on Dancing on Ice this Sunday with new partner

ITV have confirmed Dancing on Ice contestant Caprice Bourret shall be again to compete within the present on Sunday night time.

The 48-year-old mannequin and businesswoman bowed out of Sunday (19thJanuary) night time’s present, with host Holly Willoughby saying she had “parted ways” with associate Hamish Gaman and that she wouldn’t be dancing for this week.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

Bourret’s place within the competitors has since been confirmed, with the star having returned to coaching on Monday.

She confirmed she would return to Dancing On Ice on Twitter, including that her new associate shall be Oscar Peters.

Bourret described her new associate as “amazing”.

The information that Bourret and Gaman had cut up throughout coaching is available in stark distinction to newer interviews the place she stated the solid of Dancing on Ice 2020 had been pretty close-knit.

Nevertheless, she did tease that she wasn’t afraid to trigger dramas ought to she should.

“It’s funny because honestly we all get on really really well and we’re all such people from different fields and different worlds,” she informed OK! Journal.

“Right now we’re all having a laugh, but once we start competing seriously and we get a bit more down the line, who knows? You may have the dramas then. That’ll be me.”

Bourret and Gaman made their Dancing on Ice debut on week two, having scored 25.5 factors out of 40 after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Somebody You Cherished.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.