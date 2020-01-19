January 19, 2020 | 12:01am

The pilot recognized for his heroic “Miracle on the Hudson” touchdown of US Airways Flight 1549 in 2009 has written an op-ed in The New York Instances defending Joe Biden’s stutter after it was mocked by the president’s daughter-in-law — and revealing that he, too, stuttered as a baby.

Capt. Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III began the editorial, headlined “Like Joe Biden, I Once Stuttered, Too. I Dare You to Mock Me,” by reminiscing on the ache he felt as a child in northeast Texas rising up with a stutter “and the bullying that would follow.”

“Those feelings came rushing back, when I heard Lara Trump mocking former Vice President Joe Biden at a Trump campaign event, with the very words that caused my childhood agony,” Sully wrote.

The retired pilot, who additionally served within the U.S. Air Power, references his daring touchdown within the Hudson River — and credit it with serving to recover from his stutter.

“A speech disorder is a lot easier to treat than a character defect,” he wrote. “You become a true leader, not because of how you speak, but because of what you have to say.”

At a Girls for Trump occasion in Iowa on Jan. 16, Lara Trump, who’s married to the president’s son, Eric, had taunted on digicam, “I feel kind of sad for Biden … I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes onstage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe.’”

On Saturday, she tweeted in response that couldn’t have been mocking Biden’s’ stutter, as a result of she didn’t even know the previous vp stuttered.

“Yet another example of the egregious reporting we see every day in the mainstream media,” she tweeted. “Anyone who takes 10 seconds to watch what I actually said can clearly see that I never mention a stutter — didn’t even know he had one — but they can’t help themselves.”

One more instance of the egregious reporting we see day by day within the mainstream media. Anybody who takes 10 seconds to observe what I truly mentioned can clearly see that I by no means point out a stutter — didn’t even know he had one — however they will’t assist themselves https://t.co/i7oyVR6xlp — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) January 18, 2020

The Miracle on the Hudson touchdown was become a critically acclaimed film “Sully” starring Tom Hanks — which achieved an 85% Licensed Recent ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sullenberger additionally made information not too long ago for recommending new coaching for pilots and crews of the controversial Boeing 737 MAX.