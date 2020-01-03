Actress and filmmaker Mollie Fitzgerald has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing her mom to dying inside a Kansas Metropolis residence.

In response to studies, 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald was discovered useless on December 20, 2019 inside her residence. The Olathe Police Division said in a tweet that “a 38-year-old white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.”

The actress was arrested on Tuesday, whereas the case stays below investigation by the Olathe Police Division. She’s been jailed on $500,000 money bond.

Fitzgerald’s largest function was enjoying Stark Woman (beneath) within the 2011 Marvel movie Captain America: The First Avenger, on which she additionally served as an assistant director to Joe Johnston. The 2 labored collectively once more on the 2014 crime thriller The Lawful Fact, which was written and directed by Fitzgerald and starring Johnston.

Fitzgerald is ready to be arraigned on Thursday.

