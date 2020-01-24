Captain Marvel sequel officially in the works – plus search for female director begins

A sequel to Captain Marvel, starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson within the title position, is reportedly within the works, with a possible 2022 launch date scheduled.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is eyeing up an all-female inventive workforce, with talks presently ongoing with Megan McDonnell, author of WandaVision, the upcoming Disney collection following the MCU’s Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient. It wouldn’t be the primary time McDonnell works with a Captain Marvel character, contemplating WandaVision options Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel’s greatest pal’s daughter.

The studio can be reportedly on the hunt for a feminine director to helm the challenge, following stories that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed and co-wrote the primary movie, won’t return for the sequel.

Captain Marvel, launched final yr earlier than Avengers: Endgame, was the studio’s first movie to centre on a feminine character, and over-performed on the worldwide field workplace, raking in $1.1 billion.

Disney boss Kevin Feige beforehand teased the sequel together with varied different Marvel movie follow-ups throughout a panel discuss at San Diego Comedian-Con final July. On the finish of the discuss in Corridor H, he mentioned: “We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2 and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”

So there’s loads extra within the horizon for Marvel and Disney’s ever increasing superhero universe.

There may be presently no official launch date for Captain Marvel 2, nevertheless it’s anticipated to hit theatres someday in 2022.