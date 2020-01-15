Captain Tania Shergill Leads All-Men Contingent In Army Day Parade

Military Day 2020: Tania Shergil turned the primary lady parade adjutant in Military Day Parade this yr.

New Delhi:

On Military Day right now, Indian Military’s Captain Tania Shergil turned the primary lady parade adjutant in Military Day Parade this yr to guide an all-men contingent.

A parade adjutant is answerable for executing the parade.

Captain Tania Shergill, who’s an officer with Military’s Corps of Indicators, can even be the primary lady parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

Congratulating the “Punjab’s daughter” for this feat, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Punjab’s daughter Capt. Tania Shergill’s who is the first woman to lead all-men contingent at the #ArmyDay2020 parade today. She is also going to be the adjutant of the #RepublicDay2020 parade on January 26. A proud day for all!”

Congratulations to Punjab’s daughter Capt. Tania Shergill’s who’s the primary lady to guide all-men contingent on the #ArmyDay2020 parade right now. She can be going to be the adjutant of the #RepublicDay2020 parade on January 26. A proud day for all! pic.twitter.com/xJmciCwdnM — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2020

Final Yr, Captain Bhavna Kasturi had turn into the primary lady officer to guide an all-men contingent within the Republic Day parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Coaching Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have additionally served within the Military.

The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Fight Automobile BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Military Air Defence on the Rajpath.

Contingents of the Corps of Indicators, Sikh Mild Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Parachute Regiment can even participate within the parade.

Earlier within the day, the Chief of Defence Employees, Basic Bipin Rawat, Military Chief Basic MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute on the Nationwide Conflict Memorial in Delhi. A number of leaders from throughout the events, sports activities personalities and celebs additionally tweeted their reward in regards to the Indian Military.

Military Day is widely known on January 15 yearly. On at the present time in 1949, Subject Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the primary Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military from Basic Sir Francis Butcher, who was the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is widely known to salute the courageous troopers of the nation.

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)