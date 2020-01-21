News

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions announcement trailer for Switch

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new sport and it’s primarily based upon the Captain Tsubasa franchise. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is coming to the west this 12 months and the soccer sport will arrive on the Nintendo Change, HEARALPUBLICIST four and PC. So this time spherical it’s the Xbox One to overlook out. Take a look on the superb trailer down beneath.

Tackle a brand new problem with the rising stars of a manga masterpiece. Lead your staff to victory when #CaptainTsubasa: Rise of New Champions kicks off in 2020 on #PS4, #PC & #NintendoSwitch! ⚽

Head to our web site for unique content material: https://t.co/t4VEKo6lk3 pic.twitter.com/pnIT7qrTfD

— Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (@CptTsubasaRONC) January 21, 2020

