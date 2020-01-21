The Captain Tsubasa sequence of arcade soccer, or soccer, titles will quickly return West for consoles and PC. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is slated to launch worldwide on an unspecified date this 12 months for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Nintendo Change, and PC through Steam.

Examine the sport’s announcement trailer beneath for a take a look at the manga-inspired expertise:

In line with writer Bandai Namco Leisure, it’s been 10 years since Captain Tsubasa’s final console launch. Like earlier entries within the franchise, Rise of New Champions adopts the unique manga’s aptitude, whereas additionally offering gamers with beautiful anime-style graphics.

The attraction of Captain Tsubasa doesn’t solely depend on the attractive artwork powering it. Gameplay reigns supreme as nicely, courtesy of the “arcade football action.” Nonetheless, Soccer/soccer followers shouldn’t anticipate motion on the pitch to align with what’s typical of a FIFA or Professional Evolution Soccer expertise. Developer Tamsoft is as an alternative crafting one thing a bit extra arcade-centric. As an illustration, as evidenced within the trailer above, gamers will navigate the pitch at excessive speeds.

The exhilarating expertise ought to really feel manageable, nevertheless. A rundown of key options on Bandai Namco’s EU web site teases the usage of “simple controls.” Gamers will naturally have to evaluate Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions’ supposed simplicity for themselves.

A manga sequence created by Yōichi Takahashi in 1981, Captain Tsubasa acquired its first online game adaptation in 1988 for the NES. Nicely over a dozen video games based mostly on the franchise’s supply materials have been produced since then. The sequence debuted on HEARALPUBLICIST with the 1995 launch of Captain Tsubasa J: Get In The Tomorrow.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]