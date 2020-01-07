Carabao Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup has boiled down to only 4 groups with a firecracker ultimate in retailer no matter which groups advance to Wembley.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete set of Carabao Cup semi-final fixtures on TV.
- When is the Carabao Cup ultimate 2020?
Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – Semi-finals
Try hyperlinks beneath for full TV particulars, instances and match previews
Tuesday seventh January
Preview: Man Utd v Man Metropolis (eight:00pm)
Wednesday eighth January
Preview: Leicester v Aston Villa (eight:00pm)
Tuesday 28th January
Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester (7:45pm)
Wednesday 29th January
Preview: Man Metropolis v Man Utd (7:45pm)
Find out how to watch the Carabao Cup on TV
You possibly can watch Carabao Cup video games reside on Sky Sports activities TV channels or on-line through the SkyGo app from
Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
- Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages
In the event you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match by means of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.
- Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99
Add Comment