Cardi B Says She Wants To Be A Politician — Hey, Why Not? Can’t Get Worse, Right?!

How does Okurrrrrrr 2024 sound to y’all?!

Cardi B says she needs to be a politician! And regardless that she isn’t but able to flesh out what which means (she says she’ll come again to it “another day”), the Bodak Yellow rapper clearly would have a fairly sizable fan base to help her if she ever did resolve to run for workplace…

The hubbub all began on Sunday afternoon, when the rapper and Offset‘s high-powered companion tweeted her dislike of presidency, however… like of presidency? WTF?!

Look (under), and see the place we’re as a society proper now at first of 2020:

I believe I need to be a politician.I actually love authorities even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

OK then! Speak about a random tweet. What might’ve probably made Cardi tweet that precise factor, at this precise time?!

Oh, wait… she defined that, too! LOLz. Right here’s the place all of the political leanings got here from, apparently:

Like I used to be watching Warfare https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter what number of weapons a rustic have you ever want folks ! How are you attempting to go in opposition to a rustic and probably begin a battle when this nation lacks patriotism? I barely see folks claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Good! Gotta love an knowledgeable girl who watches battle documentaries in her down time!

And regardless that the rapper bought hundreds of individuals flying by way of her feedback part after proposing the start of her political profession, Cardi later admitted she wasn’t able to dive all the way in which in on that simply but.

Apparently, it’d be higher to save lots of issues for an additional day:

I must clarify rather a lot so I must do a video or a reside speaking about it …So imma come again to my final two tweets one other day.Imma speak about it one other day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

Comprehensible!

Nonetheless, LOTS of individuals reacted very strongly to the concept of Cardi B as a Senator, or Congresswoman, or one thing.

“Have you ever thought about going back to school so you can get your degree in political science,” one tweeter within the replies requested. Others had been straight-up supportive, with one tweeting, “Cardi for president let’s goooooo,” and one other including:

“Bernie Cardi vs. Trump Pence. she is from the working class after all.”

LOLz!!! What a matchup that might be later this 12 months…

Clearly, with popular culture inspiration from crossovers like Donald Trump and potential crossovers like Kanye West, why couldn’t Cardi B run for President or one thing sooner or later? Heck, what do we’ve got to lose together with her that we didn’t lose when The Donald grew to become President within the first place??

We’d vote for you over Donald FOR SURE, Cardi! LOLz!!!

Properly, what do U give it some thought all, Perezcious readers?! Is Cardi B that far-fetched in her concept of possibly sooner or later moving into politics?! Definitely different one-time celebrities have normalized it after which some, so why shouldn’t Kulture‘s momma be allowed to get in on the motion too, ya know??

We’re simply saying!!!

However we need to hear from you, and understand how you are feeling concerning the potential of a Cardi political profession, too! Sound OFF along with your opinions about your complete method within the remark part (under)!!!