Cardi B says she’s filing for Nigerian citizenship amid President Trump’s moves against Iran

Cardi B stated she’s submitting for Nigerian citizenship amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Grammy-winning artist, 26, took to Twitter to react to the stream of memes which have made it onto the social media web site speculating on the potential of World Battle III when she made the revelation.

‘Naaaaa these memes are f***in however s**t ain’t no joke! … Specifically being from New York,’ the singer, whose full identify is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, stated Friday.

The I Like It performer jabbed at President Donald Trump after he ordered the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani outdoors of Baghdad final week, kickstarting the battle.

On Wednesday, Iranian officers fired missiles at a pair of Iraq army bases the place U.S. troops had been situated, marking its most aggressive actions towards the U.S. in additional than 40 years, since college students seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in November of 1979, resulting in the Iran hostage disaster.

‘[It’s] unhappy this man is placing Individuals [lives] in peril,’ Cardi stated. ‘Dumbest transfer Trump did until date …I am submitting for my Nigerian citizenship.’

The singer’s potential arrival was welcomed by Nigerian official Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who advised her, ‘We are able to’t wait to obtain you once more. Our doorways are open, sister.’

Cardi B final month was in Africa as she performed live shows in Nigeria and Ghana and toured each international locations, sharing the highlights on her Instagram Tales.

She stated that whereas in Nigeria, she adopted the Nigerian identify Chioma, which interprets to ‘Good God’ in Igbom dialect. She additionally took a philanthropic flip whereas on the tour, stocking up on meals to deliver to an orphanage.

The favored artist, who has greater than 66 million followers throughout Instagram and YouTube, has previous spoken out about political points she finds close to and expensive.

She took to social media this previous summer season to encourage social media customers ‘to affect our youth to get educated with regards to our Democratic candidates.’

‘You see the Republicans, they’re afraid to face as much as Trump, as a result of he may take their positions away from them, however the Democrats, they simply do not give a f***,’ she stated. ‘And my factor is, proper, that we get distracted with individuals placing Trump on blast, like CNN consistently placing Trump on blast on the s**t he has been committing on this nation, as a result of he places issues on Twitter that distract us from all of the bulls*** that he is truly been doing.’

The pop star stated consideration can be higher served centered on the opposing candidates as a substitute of Trump and his tweets.

‘So as a substitute of us posting the little bulls*** that he is been posting on Twitter, why do not we put up each single day these constructive issues that these Democratic candidates need to do for our nation,’ she stated. ‘Like, this man has a giant likelihood of successful in 2020, and we are able to change that.’

Cardi final summer season expressed her help for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his 2020 run for the Oval Workplace.

‘I been studying about Bernie Sanders and I am actually unhappy how we let him down in 2016,’ she tweeted in July. ‘This man been combating for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such alongside time. Seeing this nation develop into a greater place been actually his ardour for a very long time not a brand new entrance for a marketing campaign.’