Cardi B Sends Shout Out To Rey Mysterio

Cardi B threw a shout out to Rey Mysterio final night time and it brought on fairly a stir.

We’re undecided what prompted Cardi B to tweet out: “REY MISTERIO.” She have to be an enormous Mysterio fan as a result of she spelled his identify in a approach that he hasn’t utilized in a really very long time.

Mr. 6-1-9 replied again with a “Booyaka.” Clearly, he appreciated the rub. Renee Younger despatched a message to Cardi B saying: “Girl.”

Brian Pillman, Jr, son of the legendary Brian Pillman despatched one other attention-grabbing tweet at Cardi B the place he mentioned: “We know you love wrestling babe.”

This can be a very attention-grabbing little tweet from Cardi B. She didn’t present every other clues as to what this was all about. Followers are studying into this to imply that she’s teasing some sort of work with WWE.

WrestleMania is developing very quickly and WWE loves bringing in large names. Let’s see if they’ll get Cardi B to make a cameo in the course of the present of reveals.