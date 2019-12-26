Cardiff v Millwall: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Cardiff host Millwall in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

What time is Cardiff v Millwall?

Cardiff v Millwall will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How you can watch Cardiff v Millwall on TV and stay stream

You possibly can watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer Pink Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers can even stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Pink Button are usually not obtainable on NOW TV.

Cardiff and Millwall occupy the center two spots within the league with little in the way in which of consistency from both aspect.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Millwall