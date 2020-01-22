Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Suns

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals huge receiver Larry Fitzgerald has bought a minority stake within the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Fitzgerald simply completed his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the many most efficient receivers in NFL historical past. He just lately signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is commonly at Suns video games, sitting courtside with managing associate Robert Sarver.

Sarver stated in an announcement Wednesday that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Professional Bowler, stated he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”

Phrases of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.