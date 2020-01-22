Care For Delhi Like Elder Son, Others Would End Progress: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal appealed to voters of all opposition events to vote for AAP

New Delhi:

Calling himself the “elder son” of Delhi, nationwide convenor of the Aam Aadmi Social gathering and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned right now that if anybody else was voted in Delhi, the situation of the colleges and hospitals will turn out to be dangerous once more, which he had “improved” within the final 5 years.

Addressing a roadshow in Delhi’s Badli space, together with sitting MLA Rajesh Yadav, Mr Kejriwal mentioned the folks of Delhi have suffered sufficient and it was solely after he got here to energy that the colleges and hospitals within the metropolis began seeing enhancements.

“We have done a lot in five years. I cared for Delhi as an elder son. I urge you all to vote for AAP so that the development works are not stalled,” he mentioned in his tackle.

Mr Kejriwal urged folks from “other parties” to not break the event of Delhi by voting for another person.

“If someone else came to power, the condition of school and hospitals will become bad again. You all should vote for the development and those working for it,” he alleged.

He mentioned confidently that he is aware of that the folks of Delhi this time will vote for the event of faculties and hospitals.

Mr Kejriwal took a jibe on the Centre for inflation, saying it has turned tough for a typical man to run his family.

“I feel good that in such a situation, we are able to provide some relief to the common man,” he mentioned.

