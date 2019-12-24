Carer, 20, suffers horrendous head wound when thug attacks her

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

24 December 2019

A younger mom has been left with a horrific head wound after being attacked on the street with a glass bottle.

Yavana Dix was glassed within the late evening assault close to her residence in Sandown, Isle of Wight.

Ms Dix, a carer who has a two-year-old son, was attacked within the early hours of Friday morning and brought to a close-by home the place her household tried to stem the bleeding.

Yavana Dix (pictured) was glassed within the late evening assault close to her residence in Sandown, Isle of Wight

She was then taken to the island’s St Mary’s hospital by ambulance the place she was given six stitches above her eye. She additionally suffered bruising within the assault.

Her mom Denise Robinson stated: ‘She’s very anxious and scared. She’s not consuming, she’s not sleeping. She wants him caught.’

The 20-year-old’s brother Sean has now posted a photograph on social media of his sister’s accidents in a bid to search out the particular person accountable.

Ms Dix stated the perpetrator was recognized to her, though the police have but to make an arrest.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police stated: ‘I can verify we’re investigating after a girl in her 20s suffered a head damage following an assault in Lake Hill, Sandown, within the early hours of December 20,’ he stated.

‘Enquiries are ongoing and we’d ask anybody with data to contact police on 101, quoting 44190456012.’