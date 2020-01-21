Carer, 36, cleared of causing death by dangerous driving

A girl carer accused of killing a policeman and a grandmother in an horrific crash, walked free from court docket immediately after a jury cleared her of all costs.

Motorist Agne Jasulaitiene had been on trial for per week, accused of killing TV’s Street Wars police hero James ‘Dixie’ Dixon and her good friend, 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin, for whom she was caring.

Nevertheless, a jury took lower than an hour to resolve that she was not responsible of the 2 costs of inflicting dying by careless driving.

Agne Jasulaitiene, pictured left, exterior Studying Crown Court docket was acquitted immediately by a jury of two counts of inflicting dying by careless driving following an incident in Berkshire on December 5, 2017

Ms Jasulaitiene mentioned she didn’t see Laptop Dixon’s motorbike within the moments earlier than the crash

Gladys Goodwin, 91, pictured, died within the horrific crash which noticed Ms Jasulaitiene’s Toyota Aygo flip over onto its roof resulting from drive of the impression

The 36-year-old skilled carer left court docket with out making any remark, leaving Laptop Dixon’s widow Samantha to learn a press release on the court docket steps after seeing the defendant exonerated of killing her husband.

Mrs Dixon, who gave beginning to his little one after his dying, mentioned: ‘We now must course of all of the distressing issues we’ve got seen and heard during the last seven days of the trial and try to maneuver ahead as greatest we are able to.’

The jury heard that on December 5 2017, on her day without work, Miss Jasulaitiene was driving Gladys residence from a lunch in Slough, Berkshire, as a part of a companion service and trying to show proper from the A4 Tub Street into Blake’s Lane, in Wargrave, Berkshire at simply 13mph.

Father-to-be Laptop Dixon, aged 39 years, was killed immediately when his police motorcycle – which can have been travelling at twice the 50mph pace restrict – hit the Toyota Aygo, overturning it.

The court docket heard how witnesses watched the automobile ‘wrap round’ the police motorbike through the collision.

Laptop James Dixon, pictured together with his spouse Samantha, was anticipating his first little one on the time of the incident. Mrs Dixon, talking after the case mentioned her household had been disenchanted with the decision

Defending, Ian Bridge mentioned: ‘A bike and rider hit a automobile with two individuals in it and turned it over not as soon as, twice however 3 times from one facet through the roof to the opposite. That impression left three individuals on the scene believing that there had been a bomb. They thought an explosion had gone off such was the impression.’

One horrified witness, Karen Sutton, thought the ‘lump of black stuff’ was a part of the automobile that was blown up.’ The lawyer mentioned: ‘It wasn’t till she acquired a name from her daughter abroad, that she was she conscious bike was concerned.’

All through the trial at Studying Crown Court docket, mother-of-two Agne Jasulaitiene strenuously denied ever seeing the motorcyclist who was on a coaching train with Thames Valley Police and brokers from HMRC on the day of the accident.

The jury heard the law enforcement officials had been practising ‘offensive surveillance’ and had been instructed by professional Anthony Hopkins that the ‘covert’ motorbike had purposefully switched off its automated lights.

Mr Bridge mentioned: ‘The entire level and concept of a covert automobile is that it could possibly transfer round with out being seen. There isn’t a different purpose you need to flip your lights off with out not eager to be seen.’

After precisely one hour, the jury of eight males and 4 girl returned a not responsible verdict to a sobbing Ms Jasulaitiene, who lives in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

Decide Paul Dugdale thanked the jury for his or her service, including: ‘You might have come into this room with none concept what case you’ll strive. All of a sudden a really emotional case was place upon your shoulders to strive, that’s the large burden.

‘These instances by no means convey any closure to the household. The truth is usually in life accidents occur. We can’t have a totally educated police drive once we you want it, with out coaching. The 2 can’t sit side-by-side and inevitably there’s a diploma of threat.

‘An officer was tragically killed together with a member of the general public when the police had been carrying on the market duties. No person ought to lose sight of that. Typically we’re so eager to search out blame, typically accidents simply occur, it’s best to take a look at it that approach.’

Samantha Dixon – widow of Police constable James – walked out of court docket to make a press release on behalf of the household.

She mentioned: ‘Whereas we’re disenchanted with the decision, whatever the consequence it may by no means have modified crucial reality about this tragic case. And that’s that myself and the remainder of James’ household have misplaced a husband, father, son and brother. He was additionally a good friend to so many.

‘Thames Valley Police have misplaced a dedicated and extremely skilled and revered colleague. He will probably be perpetually missed and by no means forgotten. Our coronary heart and ideas additionally prolong to the household of Gladys Goodwin, in addition they misplaced a key member of their household on this collision.

‘We now must course of all of the distressing issues we’ve got seen and heard during the last seven days of the trial and try to maneuver ahead as greatest we are able to.’

The police watchdog, the Unbiased Workplace of Police Conduct has investigated the deaths and compiled a report which it’s anticipated to current at an inquest into the double dying. Particulars of the IOPC findings haven’t but been disclosed.

Following the jury’s acquittal of the lady accused of killing Laptop Dixon, his Assistant Chief Constable, Tim De Meyer mentioned that officers knew that in the event that they broke the pace restrict it needed to be justifiable.

Commenting on the end result of the case he mentioned: ‘On Tuesday December 5 2017, Laptop James Dixon was on a joint coaching train with Her Majesty’s Income and Customs (HMRC) and Thames Valley Police (TVP) which led to a collision between his police motorbike and a automobile.

Laptop Dixon, pictured, appeared on the TV present Street Wars and was a extremely skilled police motorcyclist. On the day he died he was conducting a coaching train

‘Laptop Dixon and Mrs Goodwin, who was a passenger within the automobile, died following the collision. This tragic case has affected many individuals and their households, mates and colleagues.

‘Laptop Dixon’s widow, Samantha Dixon, an officer with us at Thames Valley Police and recognized to her colleagues as Sam Allen, is after all very a lot in our ideas, together with the household of Gladys Goodwin.

‘Sam has been supported by specifically educated household liaison officers all through this troublesome interval. The welfare of officers and workers affected by this incident can also be being fastidiously managed.

‘Police colleagues have supported one another in mourning an exquisite officer, who was affectionately generally known as Dixie. It’s in instances of such adversity that the police household demonstrates its extraordinary power and unity.

‘The drive has acquired 1000’s of messages of help and touching tributes to Dixie, for which we’re extraordinarily grateful.

‘Throughout the trial we heard extra element concerning the incident in Wargrave in December 2017. The specialists within the trial couldn’t make certain of the precise pace at which Laptop Dixon was travelling. Moreover, we can’t speculate on Laptop Dixon’s purpose for travelling at a specific pace.

‘Nevertheless, all officers are conscious that in the event that they break the pace restrict, it should be justifiable.

‘Surveillance officers attend an Superior Driver Course in addition to a School of Policing surveillance course. Refresher coaching is necessary for Superior Drivers and Riders and in an effort to preserve their accreditation, officers should deploy as per Authorised Skilled Follow. Laptop Dixon had accomplished his necessary coaching previous to the incident.

‘All studying from this case will probably be fastidiously thought-about and acted upon the place applicable. Fairly correctly, since a Thames Valley Police officer was killed, the case was topic to 2 unbiased investigations, by Sussex Police and the Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct (IOPC) respectively.

‘Sussex Police introduced the case to court docket, the place immediately a jury, having listened to all of the proof, has discovered Agne Jasulaitiene not responsible of two counts of inflicting dying by careless driving.

‘The IOPC carried out an unbiased investigation into the planning and preparation of the coaching train together with threat assessments and the way of Laptop Dixon’s driving. They’ll resolve in the end as as to if this report will probably be printed.

‘I hope that these unbiased investigations will not less than present some solutions to the households of Mrs Goodwin and Laptop Dixon. Nevertheless, we perceive that they can’t compensate for the dreadful lack of their family members.

‘Thames Valley Police will proceed to help all these affected by this incident nonetheless we are able to.’