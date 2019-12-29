December 29, 2019 | 5:42pm

Florida deputies say they apprehended a fugitive carjacking suspect as he was livestreaming on Instagram.

Kevin Gaines, 20, was captured at his residence Thursday night time after six weeks on the lam, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.

Deputies launched physique cam video exhibiting them watching Gaines’ stay on Instagram, Fox 35 Orlando reported Saturday.

“In watching the video, Deputy Billy Leven could tell Gaines was inside the house,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned on Fb. “When he pointed his spotlight into the window, Deputy Leven could see the light show up in the live Instagram video shortly before it abruptly ended.”

“Get to the house, he just shut his live off and said the cops are here,” a deputy is heard saying within the video.

In the course of the video, a girl is heard saying to the deputies surrounding the home that Gaines wasn’t inside.

Gaines was wished on an impressive warrant stemming from a December 2018 arrest for carjacking.

He was additionally wished for one more excellent warrant in a separate case by which he was accused of riddling a automotive with bullets from an AR-15 model rifle. That incident befell at a skating rink and deputies mentioned there have been 300 to 400 folks there on the time.

He was being held with out bail after his apprehension, in line with deputies.