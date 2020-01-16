Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager in wake of Astros’ sign-stealing scandal fallout

NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán is out as supervisor of the New York Mets earlier than managing even a single sport, the newest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Main League Baseball.

The Mets introduced the choice Thursday in a information launch, saying Beltrán and the workforce “agreed to mutually part ways.” The transfer got here two days after Boston reduce ties with supervisor Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán performed for the Astros.

A day earlier than that, supervisor AJ Hinch and normal supervisor Jeff Luhnow had been fired by Houston quickly after they had been suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for his or her roles within the dishonest scheme.

Subsequent to fall was Beltrán, the one Astros hitter talked about by title Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the membership’s conduct. No gamers had been disciplined, however the nine-page report mentioned Beltrán was among the many group concerned within the workforce’s illicit use of electronics to pilfer indicators throughout Houston’s run to the 2017 World Collection championship.