Carlos Ghosn is set to reveal details of his incredible escape from Japan

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is ready to face the world’s media immediately and reveal for the primary time the dramatic particulars of how he skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon to flee £65million corruption fees.

The 65-year-old businessman is predicted to hit again at allegations towards him and identify these behind his November 2018 arrest for alleged monetary misconduct, together with some officers within the Japanese authorities.

The fugitive, who fled Tokyo in a dramatic escape earlier than New Yr, will make a extremely anticipated public look in Beirut at 3pm (1pm UK time) at Lebanon’s press syndicate headquarters.

This morning, personal safety personnel guarded the pink colored villa in central Beirut the place Ghosn is believed to be residing as reporters and photographers camped exterior.

Carlos Ghosn, 65, fled japan the place he confronted corruption fees. He’s pictured right here arriving at a Tokyo courtroom in April final 12 months

Ghosn fled to his residence in Lebanon (pictured) the place he joined his spouse after fleeing Japan

Ghosn took a bullet prepare from Tokyo to Osaka (inset) earlier than flying from Kansai Airport onto Beirut by way of Istanbul

Journalists, together with a number of from Japan, watched with bated breath as automobiles – some with tinted home windows – got here and went from the premises.

Ghosn’s bail bounce has prompted outrage from the Japanese authorities, which has known as his escape ‘unjustifiable’, in addition to from Japanese automobile big Nissan which labelled the getaway ‘extraordinarily regrettable’.

Many predict Ghosn to reveal particulars of his audacious flight from Japan to Beirut by way of Istanbul – a dramatic twist in a narrative worthy of a Hollywood plot.

Based on Japanese media, he slipped out of his home in Tokyo, boarded a bullet prepare to Osaka after which a personal jet to Istanbul, evading customs by hiding in a field, earlier than reaching Beirut on December 30.

Ghosn says the fees towards him stem from a ‘coup’ inside Nissan by disgruntled executives and Japanese officers who feared his plans to extra carefully combine the automobile big with its alliance associate, French agency Renault.

Nissan has continued to insist it has ‘incontrovertible proof of assorted acts of misconduct by Ghosn’.

However his authorized crew in France hit again at these remarks simply hours earlier than Ghosn was as a consequence of communicate.

The carmaker’s claims that it has carried out an intensive investigation into its former boss is a ‘gross perversion of the reality’, they mentioned in an announcement.

The probe was ‘initiated for the precise, pre-determined function of taking down Carlos Ghosn,’ mentioned the attorneys.

Carlos Ghosn was pictured celebrating New Yr’s Eve with spouse Carole (proper) in Beirut after he managed to flee from home arrest in Japan

The residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn is seen in Tokyo on January three

Citing individuals concerned within the investigation, Nippon Tv Community (NTV) mentioned that Ghosn boarded a ‘shinkansen’ bullet prepare from Tokyo’s Shinagawa station on December 29 (file picture)

Maria Bartiromo of Fox Enterprise mentioned Ghosn had advised her over the weekend that he has ‘precise proof’ and paperwork proving there was a plot to ‘take him out’ in response to his plan to merge Nissan and Renault.

He had additionally advised her he would identify these behind his November 2018 arrest for alleged monetary misconduct, together with some officers within the Japanese authorities.

Ghosn’s high-profile arrest and his lengthy detention – 130 days in complete – beneath extreme circumstances had been extensively thought-about draconian in contrast with the West.

He twice gained bail by persuading the courtroom he was not a flight threat – choices seen as controversial on the time.

His newest launch got here with circumstances that included a ban on abroad journey and restricted contact together with his spouse, Carole, who insisted this week she had no advance information of the escape plan.

Ghosn pictured together with his spouse Carole in April final 12 months. Ghosn was capable of enter Lebanon on a French passport

Japanese prosecutors are additionally in search of to arrest her, alleging she ‘made false statements’ throughout April testimony to the Tokyo district courtroom.

As Japan grapples with the fallout from the embarrassing safety lapse, prosecutors on Wednesday tried to raid the places of work of one in all his attorneys, Junichiro Hironaka, to grab computer systems.

Nevertheless, the attorneys refused them entry, citing ‘attorney-client confidentiality’.

Ghosn himself has mentioned he left Japan as a result of he was not keen to be ‘held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system’.

‘I’ve not fled justice – I’ve escaped injustice and political persecution,’ Ghosn mentioned in an announcement on December 31.

Lebanon, which has no extradition settlement with Japan, has mentioned Ghosn entered the nation legally in possession of a French passport and a Lebanese identification card.

The tycoon holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationalities.