January 2, 2020 | four:31pm

Embattled former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn celebrated New 12 months’s Eve surrounded by his spouse and pals in Lebanon, following his dramatic, Hollywood-worthy escape from Japan inside an instrument case.

The alleged embezzler, 65, is proven in a photograph seated on the head of a desk adorned with glasses of wine and a number of other candles, flanked by his spouse and some unidentified friends.

The snapshot, first launched by French TV outlet TF1, is believed to have been taken within the Beirut mansion during which the Lebanon-raised Ghosn has taken refuge following his flight to freedom.

Involved together with his skill to get a good trial in Japan, and fed up with home arrest and court docket orders barring him from talking to his spouse, Ghosn orchestrated his cramped escape out of the Asian nation on Sunday.

Amid a vacation get together on the tony Tokyo residence to which he’d been confined, a bunch of mercenaries posing as musicians packed the 5-foot-6 auto honcho right into a musical instrument case, doable a double bass case, and secreted him out of the pad and onto a non-public jet, leaping his $14 million bail.

He took that airplane, then one other into Turkey, earlier than persevering with on his strategy to Lebanon.

Turkish authorities detained seven individuals on Thursday in connection to the escape: 4 pilots, two airport floor staff and a cargo employee.

In the meantime, Interpol issued a wished discover for Ghosn, although, as Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan informed The Related Press, his nation doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan.

With Submit wires