January eight, 2020 | 9:07am

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn lambasted Japanese authorities and the automotive large on Wednesday, accusing them of working a “smear campaign” towards him primarily based on trumped-up legal costs.

The 65-year-old fugitive made his first public look in Beirut since his Hollywood-esque escape from Japan late final month.

“This was the most difficult decision of my life,” Ghosn informed reporters at a morning press convention, “but let us not forget, I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4 percent — and I will bet you this number is much higher for the foreigners.”

Ghosn, who as soon as concurrently headed automotive firms Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, was arrested by Japanese officers in November 2018 on costs he under-reported his pay for 5 years.

He accused Nissan executives of fabricating the costs out of concern that the corporate would in the future fall beneath Renault’s management.

“Some of our Japanese friends thought the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan is to get rid of me,” Ghosn mentioned, noting that Nissan’s monetary struggles started in 2017.

The disgraced auto boss was out on bail when he was allegedly smuggled out of Tokyo inside an audio-equipment field with respiration holes drilled into it — although he informed reporters he wouldn’t be discussing particulars of the dramatic getaway.

“I did not escape justice. I fled injustice and persecution, political persecution,” Ghosn claimed on Wednesday. “I’m not here to talk about how I managed to leave Japan … I can understand you are interested in that. I’m here to talk about why I left. For the first time since this nightmare began, I can defend myself, speak freely and answer your questions.”

With the assistance of a group of former paramilitary officers, he was flown to Istanbul after which transported to Beirut, Lebanon, the place he was reunited along with his spouse Carole.

Whereas in custody in Japan, Ghosn claimed he was the sufferer of human rights violations and was thrown into solitary confinement, interrogated for as much as eight hours a day with out his lawyer current and solely allowed to bathe twice every week.

He additionally accused prosecutors of attempting to coerce his confession.

“‘It will get worse for you if you don’t confess,’ the prosecutor told me repeatedly,” Ghosn claimed.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in Japan issued an arrest warrant for Carole, claiming she perjured herself whereas answering questions in April about her husband’s alleged legal exercise.