Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on expenses of monetary misconduct

Paris:

The previous chief government of Renault Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan whereas awaiting trial on monetary misconduct expenses, is searching for the fee of a retirement fee by the French carmaker that he says was unfairly withheld.

Ghosn has filed a grievance with a French employment tribunal in Boulogne-Billancourt outdoors Paris, when Renault is headquartered, a supply near Ghosn informed AFP, confirming a report in Le Figaro every day.

A Renault spokesman mentioned the corporate had obtained discover of the lawsuit in December. Each side mentioned a listening to is predicted on the finish of February, with out giving a exact date.

The declare focuses on the fee of a retirement advantage of 250,000 euros ($278,000) which Renault didn’t pay on the grounds that Ghosn give up on the finish of January 2019 whereas he was nonetheless in jail in Japan.

Ghosn, 65, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on expenses of monetary misconduct whereas head of Renault’s alliance associate Nissan, together with a declare he under-reported thousands and thousands of in wage.

Nevertheless, his staff argues Ghosn didn’t give up of his personal free will however left the corporate as he was not in a position to lead it from behind bars.

A supply near Ghosn additionally added that an excellent bigger declare is deliberate at a French industrial court docket to acquire an annual supplementary pension of 774,774 euros ($861,700) per 12 months, in addition to 380,000 shares granted for reaching efficiency targets.

These shares, handed out from 2015-2018 on the situation he was nonetheless on the agency 4 years later, at the moment are value 15.5 million euros at present costs.

Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon in late January whereas awaiting a trial he mentioned wouldn’t be honest underneath Japan’s authorized system.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)