January 1, 2020 | 12:12pm

Carly McCord’s grieving husband says his “world fell apart” when he acquired the devastating information of the sports activities reporter’s dying in a airplane crash.

Steven Ensminger Jr. mentioned his aunt delivered him the information that his 30-year-old spouse died en path to the Peach Bowl in Georgia, the place his father was teaching the Louisiana State College Tigers, ABC Information reported.

“My aunt Betty called and she told me I need to sit down right now and listen carefully,” Ensminger mentioned. “And that’s when my world fell apart.”

McCord was certainly one of 5 passengers killed aboard a small plane Saturday morning that went down in a car parking zone in Lafayette, Louisiana, and erupted in flames, officers mentioned.

Ensminger — who was working whereas his spouse was on the doomed flight — mentioned he has been battling accepting that he didn’t reply to McCord’s closing textual content message to inform him that she liked him.

“It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about when I finally fall asleep,” he advised ABC Information.

“Every once in a while throughout the day, I find myself grabbing my phone and sending a text to her phone replying, ‘I love you too.’ Now I don’t know if that’s crazy of me or not, but I’m praying she gets my message. And I wish there was a way she could let me know she has,” he mentioned.

McCord’s funeral has been deliberate for Saturday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in her hometown of Baton Rouge, the Advocate reported.

Her household has requested that mourners donate to a memorial scholarship fund in McCord’s identify in lieu of flowers.

The reason for the crash continues to be underneath investigation.