Carmella Addresses Rumors She Dated John Cena

Carmella used thus far Large Cass and he or she is at the moment with Corey Graves. John Cena was not a person she noticed within the interim interval.

WWE has a brand new severe known as “If It’s On The Internet.” Carmella additionally broke down what cosmetic surgery she’s had.

Nicely over a yr in the past rumors surfaced that John Cena was courting Carmella. She addressed that straight-forward as utterly fabricated.

“That is so far from the truth. I barely know John Cena. Because we both live in Tampa, people thought that we were dating? Yea, that’s completely fabricated.”

Generally a narrative can tackle a thoughts of its personal. Each Cena and Mella stay in the identical space and had been noticed at a number of the identical spots. Issues had been learn into greater than the ought to have and now Carmella is setting it straight.

Due to Wrestling Information for the quote