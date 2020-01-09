News TV SHOWS

Carmella Addresses Rumors She Dated John Cena

January 10, 2020
Carmella used thus far Large Cass and he or she is at the moment with Corey Graves. John Cena was not a person she noticed within the interim interval.

WWE has a brand new severe known as “If It’s On The Internet.” Carmella additionally broke down what cosmetic surgery she’s had.

Nicely over a yr in the past rumors surfaced that John Cena was courting Carmella. She addressed that straight-forward as utterly fabricated.

“That is so far from the truth. I barely know John Cena. Because we both live in Tampa, people thought that we were dating? Yea, that’s completely fabricated.”

Generally a narrative can tackle a thoughts of its personal. Each Cena and Mella stay in the identical space and had been noticed at a number of the identical spots. Issues had been learn into greater than the ought to have and now Carmella is setting it straight.

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist.

