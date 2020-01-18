News TV SHOWS

Carmella Jokes That She Wishes Mandy Rose Would Take Corey Graves

January 18, 2020
1 Min Read

Mandy Rose is the article of Corey Graves’ infatuation on WWE Friday Evening SmackDown. He’s really with Carmella in actual life, however he will get paid to speak about how a lot he loves Rose.

Following Mandy Rose and Otis’ most up-to-date “will they, won’t they” angle, Mandy admitted that she’s all the time falling for Otis. This prompted Graves to answer with a crying emoji.

Carmella noticed this emoji reply from her boyfriend and he or she commented again. If Mandy Rose desires Corey Graves then she would possibly simply be capable of take him now.

You poor factor.. I really feel so dangerous for you. At this level, I want she would simply take you.

Carmella actually understands the kayfabe nature of this angle. It additionally may be good to see her on SmackDown tv. We’ll need to see if maybe they’ll flip this right into a Mella vs Rose feud so Corey Graves’ head can explode on reside tv.



Growth goes the dynamite!

