Carmella On What Plastic Surgery She’s Had Done

Carmella is the Princess Of Staten Island, however did she have somewhat assist pulling off her look?

The previous SmackDown Ladies’s Champion just isn’t ashamed of the work she’s had achieved. The issue is a few followers suppose she had extra work achieved than she truly did. Mella lately addressed them straight-forward on a brand new WWE digital present.

The debut episode of “If It’s On The Internet” dropped lately and Carmella is the primary topic. They ran via many rumors about Mella together with having a romance with John Cena.

When requested about cosmetic surgery, Carmella mentioned:

“Well, that’s true, I’ve had breast implants. My favorite part is when people say I had it done to my face which is completely false. I’ve had lip filler which is not a secret. So, all the people out there saying my face is fake I appreciate the complement because there’s nothing fake. I just learn how to contour and do good makeup. I’ve never had plastic surgery on my face.”

Carmella appeared to take it as a praise that her make-up means is so on-point that it makes followers suppose she’s getting cosmetic surgery. Her lips might need been stuffed a time or two, however she claims that nothing on her face has been altered by a surgeon.

