Caroline Flack arrives at Heathrow to flee to LA to ‘clear her head’ after assault hearing

Caroline Flack arrived at Heathrow Airport on Sunday after reserving a flight to Los Angeles to ‘escape from all of the drama’.

The presenter, 40, is claimed to be spending New Yr’s within the US after a turbulent month noticed her charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, and step down because the host of Love Island.

Caroline minimize a low-profile and failed to boost a smile as she arrived on the departures terminal on her personal.

Away from the highlight: Caroline Flack arrived at Heathrow Airport on Sunday after reserving a flight to Los Angeles to ‘escape from all of the drama’

The presenter has reportedly flown to Los Angeles to ‘clear her head’ and spend a while away from the limelight.

And Caroline actually minimize a somber determine as she strolled into the airport lugging a big suitcase and weekend bag.

The tv persona coated her face in a £350 Burberry scarf and black tinted sun shades.

Solo journey: Caroline minimize a low-profile and failed to boost a smile as she arrived on the departures terminal on her personal

Caroline opted for consolation for her long-haul flight in black leggings, a tan leather-based jacket and her signature suede ankle boots.

It’s thought Caroline, who ‘feels trapped within the UK’, will take time for herself and go on lengthy hikes whereas she is away from her house in London, experiences the Solar.

A supply stated: ‘Caroline feels trapped within the UK. She will’t see or talk with Lewis however she additionally does not need to return to her flat as a result of her each transfer is documented by photographers.

‘She’s driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy … she’s jetted to LA.

‘At any time when she’s hit onerous occasions, she’s at all times “found herself” once more within the mountains, away from the limelight. She desires to really feel the sunshine on her pores and skin, do lengthy hikes and clear her head.’

Caroline and her associate have been each allegedly coated in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12 – with one officer describing the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’.

She has pleaded not responsible to widespread assault and was launched on bail till her trial in March.

After the listening to on Monday each Caroline and Lewis took to Instagram, with the TV persona telling her followers that she deliberate to take a while out.

‘Clear her head’: Caroline Flack, 40, is believed to have flown to Los Angeles to spend a while away from the limelight forward of her assault trial in March

Caroline remained defiant about her case as she shared the significant message together with her followers, regardless of admitting she nonetheless has ‘some classes’ to be taught.

Sharing an previous picture of herself on the pink carpet, she wrote: ‘Been suggested to not go on social media … however I needed to say comfortable Christmas to everybody who has been so extremely variety to me this 12 months…..

‘This type of scrutiny and hypothesis is lots to tackle for one individual to tackle their very own… I am a human being on the finish of the day and I am not going to be silenced when I’ve a narrative to inform and a life to maintain going with ….

‘I am taking a while out to get feeling higher and be taught some classes from conditions I’ve bought myself into to. I’ve nothing however love to present and greatest needs for everybody.’

In addition to now not internet hosting the primary winter season of Love Island, it’s thought that Caroline could possibly be axed from presenting Channel four’s The Surjury.

She introduced she was set to host the controversial present again in October, which was anticipated to see younger individuals persuade a jury of friends and specialists to approve of their life-changing operations.

However insiders declare the collection will not air as executives ‘don’t need to affiliate’ with the media persona.

A supply advised The Solar: ‘Caroline’s looming court docket case and the dangerous publicity surrounding her has left a darkish cloud over the present and Channel four don’t need to affiliate themselves with Caroline right now.

‘It is a devastating blow for her because it was an enormous break into the mainstream. There have been on-going discussions and a few individuals on the manufacturing workforce have admitted they do not suppose it’s going to ever air.’

Talking out: The blonde has insisted she’s going to ‘not be silenced’ after taking to Instagram with a festive message for her followers on Christmas Eve

A spokeswoman for Channel four additionally confirmed to the publication: ‘The Surjury just isn’t presently scheduled.’

The present was scheduled to see contributors go beneath the knife if they’re given the thumbs-up by a 12-strong jury.

Contestants need to safe 75 per cent of the jury vote to get their process, after which might be invited again to ‘exhibit the outcomes’ after a couple of months.

Gobstopper Tv can also be filming a U.S. model of the format, in response to Deadline.

Earlier this 12 months, medical professionals warned of the potential hurt of the programme, saying it glamorises and trivialises life-changing procedures, and will result in an increase in botched surgical procedures.

Channel four director Ian Katz stated the purpose of the broadcaster was to ‘make entertaining, mischievous and revolutionary exhibits in regards to the massive points and arguments in Britain immediately’.

Banned: On Thursday, Caroline preferred a number of cryptic tweets after being pressured to spend Christmas other than her beau Lewis (pictured at Winter Wonderland earlier in December)

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Caroline and Channel four for additional remark.

Whereas on Thursday, Caroline preferred a number of cryptic tweets after being pressured to spend Christmas other than her beau Lewis as bail situations imply she will be able to’t contact him.

She took to Twitter over the festive season to love a number of tweets together with messages about being ‘by yourself’ and ‘being on the highway to emotional restoration’.

The ITV star confirmed assist to Rose McGowan’s empowering tweet about ‘darkish occasions’ and ‘getting the opposite aspect’.

It learn: ‘At present I have fun. I’ve love in my life, I am on the highway to emotional restoration, and I’ve mad love for all of you on the market who preserve me moving into darkish occasions.

‘I want you all peace and an enormous ray of hope. This is to getting the opposite aspect. Love, Rose.’

Whereas Caroline additionally preferred Lorraine presenter Dan Wootton’s tweet about being alone over Christmas, it stated: ‘And if you’re by yourself this Christmas, simply bear in mind you might be by no means alone.’

Her social media exercise comes after her boyfriend Lewis stated he is ‘gutted’ they’ve needed to spend Christmas aside on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis participant stated he did not press expenses after the incident at her Islington house in scenes later described by police as ‘a horror film.’

‘Gutted’: Caroline’s boyfriend Lewis stated he is ‘gutted’ they’ve needed to spend Christmas aside on Wednesday

Stepping out: Lewis was pictured leaving court docket after his girlfriend pleaded not responsible to assaulting him

Sharing an image of Caroline – who has now stepped down from the hit ITV2 present and has been changed by pal Laura Whitmore – holding two teddy bears, Lewis wrote: ‘Gutted I am unable to spend Christmas with you.

‘I need to repeat I by no means pressed expenses and requested the opposite day for the bail situations to be dropped however no1 listened to me. I need this all to be over. [sic]’

Sources near the embattled presenter advised MailOnline she is staying with buddies in London after being ordered by a choose to not contact boyfriend Lewis, who she denies clobbering with a lamp whereas he slept.

Caroline and her associate have been each allegedly coated in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12 – with one officer describing the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’.

She has pleaded not responsible to widespread assault and was launched on bail till her trial in March.

The Enfield native was accused of ‘going mad’ and smashing a glass after taking a look at texts which made her suppose Lewis was dishonest – with him saying in a 999 name that she ‘tried to kill me, mate’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket heard.

Lewis was stated to have been ‘nearly begging the operator to ship assist’ together with his face ‘coated in blood’, whereas Caroline – who has now been changed as Love Island host by Laura Whitmore – allegedly had two cuts to her wrist.

After being taken into custody, former X Issue host Caroline – whom the court docket heard was ‘manipulative’ in direction of Lewis and accused him of ruining her life – allegedly flipped over a desk and needed to be restrained on the bottom by police.

Her boyfriend was allegedly left with ‘vital head accidents’, however the court docket heard that she desires to ‘spend time’ with him over the Christmas and New Yr interval.

‘Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now’: Lewis posted an image of himself with Caroline on his Instagram

Lewis posted an image of himself kissing Caroline, hours after a choose stated she was banned from contacting Mr Burton and from attending his tackle – which left each with their head of their fingers.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘It is heartbreaking I am unable to see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed immediately was horrible.

‘She didn’t hit me with a lamp. Arguments do occur each day in each relationship. Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now.’

She broke down in tears as she sat within the dock. Holding her hand in entrance of her eyes, she sniffed.

The choose gave Caroline’s authorized workforce till January 20 subsequent 12 months to offer additional proof to the court docket.

She put her head in her fingers because the choose refused an software to take away bail situations stopping her from contacting Lewis immediately or not directly and from attending his tackle.

Lewis, within the public gallery, additionally put his hand to his face, earlier than the couple left the courtroom individually.