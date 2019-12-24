Caroline Flack breaks social media silence with a defiant Christmas message

Caroline Flack has insisted she is going to ‘not be silenced’ after taking to Instagram with a festive message for her followers on Christmas Eve.

The beleaguered presenter, 40, was at Highbury Justice of the Peace’s Court docket on Monday, the place she pleaded responsible to assaulting mannequin boyfriend Lewis Burton at her Islington house in scenes that have been later described by police-officers as ‘a horror film.’

However Caroline, who stood down as host of ITV2 present Love Island following her arrest in December, remained defiant as she spoke to her followers the next night, regardless of admitting she nonetheless has ‘some classes’ to study.

Talking out: Caroline Flack has insisted she is going to ‘not be silenced’ after taking to Instagram with a festive message for her followers on Christmas Eve

Sharing an outdated picture of herself on the pink carpet, she wrote: ‘Been suggested to not go on social media … however I needed to say blissful Christmas to everybody who has been so extremely form to me this 12 months…..

‘this type of scrutiny and hypothesis is lots to tackle for one particular person to tackle their very own… I’m a human being on the finish of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I’ve a narrative to inform and a life to maintain going with ….

‘I’m taking a while out to get feeling higher and study some classes from conditions I’ve bought myself into to.I’ve nothing however love to offer and greatest needs for everybody.’

Flack is photographed as she leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket in North London after the listening to yesterday. After being ordered to not communicate to Lewis Burton over Christmas, she is going to spend the festive interval with pals and tomorrow volunteer at a charity

Lewis Burton leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket after his girlfriend Flack pleaded not responsible to assaulting him

Sources near the embattled presenter advised MailOnline she is staying with pals in London over Christmas after being ordered by a choose to not contact boyfriend Lewis, who she denies clobbering with a lamp whereas he slept.

She is going to spend tomorrow serving to at Golden Years, a Hackney-based charity which is throwing a lunch for socially remoted aged individuals.

Discovering volunteering ‘rewarding’, Flack often offers up her time on December 25 and final 12 months posted an image of herself serving to at a church in Stoke Newington.

Discovering volunteering ‘rewarding’, Flack often offers up her time on December 25 and final 12 months posted an image of herself serving to at a church in Stoke Newington

Regardless of being engulfed in a bruising court docket battle, the ex-Love Island host will swallow her relationship heartbreak – and assault cost – to proceed her custom of volunteering.

Caroline and her accomplice have been each allegedly lined in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12 – with one officer describing the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’.

Flack’s 2010 ‘lamp’ tweet resurfaces Caroline Flack’s tweet from 2010 hailing her new lamp has resurfaced within the wake of her assault cost. The Love Island host is accused of smacking boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp whereas her slept on December 12. And it transpired that 9 years in the past the 40-year-old presenter tweeted a few lamp. She tweeted: ‘I additionally love my new lamp’. After Flack appeared at court docket yesterday, social media customers leaped on the tweet. One mentioned: ‘That did not age very effectively’

Yesterday, she pleaded not responsible to frequent assault and was launched on bail till her trial in March.

She was accused of ‘going mad’ and smashing a glass after texts which made her assume Mr Burton was dishonest, with him saying in a 999 name that she ‘tried to kill me, mate’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket heard.

Lewis was mentioned to have been ‘nearly begging the operator to ship assist’ along with his face ‘lined in blood’, whereas Flack – who has now been changed as Love Island host by Laura Whitmore – allegedly had two cuts to her wrist.

Lewis posted an image of himself kissing Caroline, hours after a choose mentioned she was banned from contacting Mr Burton and from attending his deal with – which left each Flack and Mr Burton with their head of their palms.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘It is heartbreaking I am unable to see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed as we speak was horrible.

‘She didn’t hit me with a lamp. Arguments do occur day by day in each relationship. Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now.’

After being taken into custody, ITV host Caroline – whom the court docket heard was ‘manipulative’ in direction of Mr Burton and accused him of ruining her life – allegedly flipped over a desk and needed to be restrained on the bottom by police.

She has now been launched on bail till her trial on March four subsequent 12 months.

Love Island host Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket in North London yesterday with two cops

Mr Burton posted an image of himself with Flack on his Instagram, with the remark: ‘It is heartbreaking I am unable to see my girlfriend over Christmas. ‘What I witnessed as we speak was horrible. Arguments do occur day by day in each relationship. ‘Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now.’

Her boyfriend was allegedly left with ‘vital head accidents’ and claimed within the 999 name that Caroline had ‘cracked my head open’, however the court docket heard Flack desires to ‘spend time’ with him over the Christmas and New Yr interval.

She broke down in tears as she sat within the dock. Holding her hand in entrance of her eyes, she sniffed.

The choose gave Caroline’s authorized group till January 20 subsequent 12 months to offer additional proof to the court docket.

She put her head in her palms because the choose refused an utility to take away bail circumstances stopping her from contacting Mr Burton immediately or not directly and from attending his deal with.

Lewis, within the public gallery, additionally put his hand to his face, earlier than the couple left the courtroom individually.

Defiant: Caroline Flack was in surprisingly excessive spirits following her emotional court docket look, as she grabbed a espresso with friends in East London on Christmas Eve after being banned from seeing her boyfriend Lewis Burton

Chatty: Caroline appeared to brush off her latest woes as she chatted to her pals whereas choosing up some last-minute Christmas presents