Caroline Flack says it’s the ‘worst time of my life’ after quitting Love Island over assault charge

Caroline Flack shared an emotional and unsettling put up on Instagram on Sunday, days after stepping down from internet hosting Love Island over her current assault cost.

The TV presenter, 40, took to her Instagram Tales to share a put up wherein she declared that she was going via the ‘worst time of [her] life’ and did not know who to belief.

In white textual content on a black background, she wrote: ‘That is the worst time of my life. I don’t kno the place to go to. The place to look. Who to belief. Or who I even am.’ [sic]

The put up comes hours after it was reported that she’s set to unwind on a of luxurious retreat after stepping down from her Love Island internet hosting job earlier within the week.

Caroline – who was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27, after an altercation at her dwelling – is alleged to be eager on decreasing her stress as insiders declare she has reached her ‘breaking level’.

A supply revealed: ‘She’s contemplating a few luxurious retreats — together with the Cabin Chiang Mai in Thailand the place a great deal of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related points.’

The media persona broke her silence earlier within the week as she revealed she will not be fronting the winter version of the ITV2 courting collection in January, together with her pal Laura Whitmore standing in as her substitute.

On how she’s coped with the previous week, an insider instructed The Solar: ‘Caroline has had the hardest, roughest week of her life. She’s been in tears solidly, and actually is at breaking level.

‘Her family and friends have been utter rocks, and he or she’s had a great deal of public assist — it’s this which has bought her via. Caroline is trying ahead to resuming her profession in the summertime, more healthy, happier and brighter than ever earlier than.’

A consultant for Caroline declined to remark when approached by MailOnline.

Getaway: ‘She’s contemplating a few luxurious retreats the place a great deal of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related points’, a supply revealed (Koh Tao Thailand pictured in 2017)

Unwind: The presenter, 40, is alleged to be eager on decreasing her stress as insiders declare she has reached her ‘breaking level’

Drama: The host was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27, after an altercation at her dwelling (pictured in October)

Thrilling instances forward: Her pal Laura Whitmore will stand in as her substitute on the present, in addition to the courting collection’ spin-off, Aftersun

The blonde instructed her social media followers on Tuesday: ‘There have been a big variety of media stories and allegations in regard to my private life.

‘Whereas issues weren’t as have been reported I’m dedicated to co-operating with the suitable authorities and I can not remark additional on these issues till the authorized course of is over.

‘Nonetheless Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it is the perfect present on telly. So as to not detract consideration from the upcoming collection I really feel the perfect factor I can do is stand down from Collection 6.

‘I wish to want the unbelievable crew engaged on the present a improbable collection in Cape City.’

Caroline continued: ‘And on a extremely private degree. I’ve by no means skilled such kindness and love in my entire life.

‘Not simply from family and friends who’re at all times the best but additionally from whole strangers who ship messages to me providing assist and understanding… Please know that I see them and my boyfriend Lewis. I like you x.’

An ITV spokesperson instructed MailOnline shortly after her put up: ‘ITV has a protracted standing relationship with Caroline and we perceive and settle for her resolution.

‘We’ll stay involved together with her over the approaching months about future collection of Love Island.’

The previous X Issue host is anticipated to seem on bail at Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Courtroom on Monday, December 23.

On Sunday, new Love Island host Laura, 34, spoke on her 5 Stay radio present about her ‘new job’.

‘I’ve bought a brand new job!’ she stated on the air, as she performed the present’s theme tune, which she admitted ‘excites’ her now, however will possible trigger her to really feel ‘terror’ nearer to the present’s transmission.

‘It begins very very quickly,’ the E4 star went on. ‘I am in disbelief and shock. It would not have an effect on this radio present an excessive amount of.

‘I can be flying backwards and forwards from South Africa, internet hosting [spin-off show] Aftersun on a Monday, stay from London, after which doing this radio present on Sundays.

‘I wish to say a giant thanks to everybody who has messaged me. It is type of a dream come true however I want it was below higher circumstances.’

Laura, who’s the girlfriend of Love Island’s voiceover supplier Iain Stirling, 31, will take the reins from Caroline, who is simply considered sitting out for the one collection – which can be set in Cape City throughout January and February.

Laura arrived on the BBC to current her radio present trying happy with herself as she strutted into the central London studios, wrapped up in opposition to the Christmas chill.

She wore a slick black trench coat over tight leather-based trousers and chunky heeled boots.

She saved heat in a festive sweater with ‘Love’ emblazoned throughout the entrance – maybe a nod to her new presenting gig.

The Irish magnificence added gray earmuffs and carried a leopard print bag over her shoulder, additionally clutching a bottle of wine in a festive bag – presumably a Christmas reward for somebody on the workplace.

Studies: The Irish magnificence will host ITV’s AfterSun spin-off collection together with her boyfriend, 31, (pictured in August)

She styled her honeyed locks in waves round her options, which had been highlighted with a dewy slick of make-up and a brilliant pink pop to her pout.

Laura thanked followers for his or her assist with a prolonged Instagram put up on Saturday. She penned: ‘So the final 24hrs have been a bit loopy! Thanks for all of the messages. 2020 goes to be 12 months.’

Little doubt Laura, who has a squeaky clear picture, was a protected alternative for ITV who will not wish to take any dangers with who they rent in Caroline’s place.

On Tuesday, it was first reported that Laura met with bosses in secret to debate the potential of the function, following Caroline’s resolution to stop.

Laura is not any stranger to presenting a Love Island-esque actuality present for ITV, as she introduced Survival Of The Fittest in January 2018.