Caroline Flack will spend Christmas with friends in London and volunteer on the day

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:51 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:00 EST, 24 December 2019

Caroline Flack will struggle again her personal private grief and unfold some festive cheer by volunteering at a charity for the lonely on Christmas Day, MailOnline can reveal.

Sources near the embattled presenter mentioned she is staying with mates in London over Christmas after being ordered by a choose to not contact boyfriend Lewis Burton, who she denies clobbering with a lamp whereas he slept.

She’s going to spend tomorrow serving to at Golden Years, a Hackney-based charity which is throwing a lunch for socially remoted aged individuals.

Discovering volunteering ‘rewarding’, Flack commonly provides up her time on December 25 and final 12 months posted an image of herself serving to at a church in Stoke Newington.

Regardless of being engulfed in a bruising court docket battle, the 40-year-old ex-Love Island host will swallow her relationship heartbreak and proceed her custom of volunteering.

Flack and her accomplice have been each allegedly coated in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London on December 12 – with one officer describing the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’.

Flack is photographed as she leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket in North London after the listening to yesterday

Love Island host Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket in North London yesterday with two cops

Yesterday the 40-year-old ex-Love Island host pleaded not responsible to widespread assault and was launched on bail till her trial in March.

She was accused of ‘going mad’ and smashing a glass after taking a look at texts which made her assume Mr Burton was dishonest, with him saying in a 999 name that she ‘tried to kill me, mate’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket heard.

Mr Burton was mentioned to have been ‘virtually begging the operator to ship assist’ along with his face ‘coated in blood’, whereas Flack – who has now been changed as Love Island host by Laura Whitmore – allegedly had two cuts to her wrist.

Mr Burton posted an image of himself kissing Flack, hours after a choose mentioned she was banned from contacting Mr Burton and from attending his handle – which left each Flack and Mr Burton with their head of their fingers.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘It is heartbreaking I can not see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed in the present day was horrible. She didn’t hit me with a lamp. Arguments do occur day by day in each relationship. Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now.’

Lewis Burton leaves Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket after his girlfriend Flack pleaded not responsible to assaulting him

After being taken into custody, ITV host Flack – whom the court docket heard was ‘manipulative’ in direction of Mr Burton and accused him of ruining her life – allegedly flipped over a desk and needed to be restrained on the bottom by police.

Flack has now been launched on bail till her trial on March four subsequent 12 months. She allegedly mentioned ‘I did it’ and claimed underneath warning that she would kill herself – additionally admitting she ‘whacked him spherical the top’, the court docket was advised.

Her boyfriend was allegedly left with ‘important head accidents’ and claimed within the 999 name that Flack had ‘cracked my head open’, however the court docket heard Flack desires to ‘spend time’ with him over the Christmas and New 12 months interval.