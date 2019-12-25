Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton says he ‘gutted’ they can’t spend Christmas together

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton has mentioned he is ‘gutted’ they’ve needed to spend Christmas aside.

The Love Island host, 40, pleaded not responsible to assaulting her beau at Highbury Justice of the Peace’s Courtroom on Monday however bail circumstances imply she will be able to’t contact him.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lewis mentioned that he did not press prices after the incident at her Islington house in scenes later described by police as ‘a horror film.’

‘Gutted’: Lewis Burton, 27, mentioned he is devastated that he cannot spend Christmas together with his girlfriend Caroline Flack, 40, (pictured collectively at Winter Wonderland earlier in December)

Sharing an image of Caroline – who has now stepped down from the hit ITV2 show- holding two teddy bears, Lewis wrote: ‘Gutted I am unable to spend Christmas with you.

‘I need to repeat I by no means pressed prices and requested the opposite day for the bail circumstances to be dropped however no1 listened to me. I need this all to be over. [sic]’

It comes after Caroline additionally made an Instagram submit, insisting that she’s going to ‘not be silenced’ on Christmas Eve.

However Caroline remained defiant as she spoke to her followers the next night, regardless of admitting she nonetheless has ‘some classes’ to study.

Aside: The mannequin pressured to his followers that he ‘by no means pressed prices’ and ‘requested for the bail circumstances to be dropped’ in his Instagram Tales submit

No contact: Carolina, pictured leaving court docket on Monday, was informed she is not capable of contact Lewis immediately or not directly and has been prevented from attending his deal with

Sharing an previous picture of herself on the crimson carpet, she wrote: ‘Been suggested to not go on social media … however I wished to say glad Christmas to everybody who has been so extremely type to me this yr…..

‘This sort of scrutiny and hypothesis is rather a lot to tackle for one particular person to tackle their very own… I’m a human being on the finish of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I’ve a narrative to inform and a life to maintain going with ….

‘I’m taking a while out to get feeling higher and study some classes from conditions I’ve acquired myself into to.I’ve nothing however love to offer and greatest needs for everybody.’

Sources near the embattled presenter informed MailOnline she is staying with mates in London over Christmas after being ordered by a choose to not contact boyfriend Lewis, who she denies clobbering with a lamp whereas he slept.

Talking out: Caroline has insisted she’s going to ‘not be silenced’ after taking to Instagram with a festive message for her followers on Christmas Eve

Tough: The beleaguered presenter was at Highbury Justice of the Peace’s Courtroom on Monday, the place she pleaded not responsible to assaulting mannequin boyfriend Lewis Burton at her Islington house

Stepping out: Lewis was pictured leaving court docket after his girlfriend pleaded not responsible to assaulting him

Nevertheless her newest submit comes shortly after the presenter reconnected together with her boyfriend on Instagram, simply days after unfollowing him previous to her court docket look.

Regardless of being engulfed in a bruising court docket battle, Caroline will swallow her relationship heartbreak – and assault cost – to proceed her custom of volunteering.

She’s going to spend Christmas Day serving to at Golden Years, a Hackney-based charity which is throwing a lunch for socially remoted aged individuals.

Discovering volunteering ‘rewarding’, Caroline commonly offers up her time on December 25 and final yr posted an image of herself serving to at a church in Stoke Newington.

Caroline and her companion had been each allegedly lined in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12 – with one officer describing the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’. ‘.

On Monday she pleaded not responsible to frequent assault and was launched on bail till her trial in March.

The presenter was accused of ‘going mad’ and smashing a glass after taking a look at texts which made her suppose Lewis was dishonest – with him saying in a 999 name that she ‘tried to kill me, mate’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Courtroom heard.

Lewis was mentioned to have been ‘nearly begging the operator to ship assist’ together with his face ‘lined in blood’, whereas Caroline – who has now been changed as Love Island host by Laura Whitmore – allegedly had two cuts to her wrist.

After being taken into custody, ITV host Caroline – whom the court docket heard was ‘manipulative’ in direction of Lewis and accused him of ruining her life – allegedly flipped over a desk and needed to be restrained on the bottom by police.

Her boyfriend was allegedly left with ‘important head accidents’, however the court docket heard that she needs to ‘spend time’ with him over the Christmas and New 12 months interval.

Charity: Discovering volunteering ‘rewarding’, Caroline commonly offers up her time on December 25 and final yr posted an image of herself serving to at a church in Stoke Newington

Lewis posted an image of himself kissing Caroline, hours after a choose mentioned she was banned from contacting Mr Burton and from attending his deal with – which left each with their head of their arms.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘It is heartbreaking I am unable to see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed right this moment was horrible.

‘She didn’t hit me with a lamp. Arguments do occur day by day in each relationship. Gutted I’m not allowed to guard her proper now.’

She broke down in tears as she sat within the dock. Holding her hand in entrance of her eyes, she sniffed.

The choose gave Caroline’s authorized crew till January 20 subsequent yr to offer additional proof to the court docket.

She put her head in her arms because the choose refused an software to take away bail circumstances stopping her from contacting Lewis immediately or not directly and from attending his deal with.

Lewis, within the public gallery, additionally put his hand to his face, earlier than the couple left the courtroom individually.

Gone: Caroline has stepped down as host of the forthcoming winter Love Island, to be held in South Africa

Caroline was later seen grabbing espresso with mates in east London on Tuesday afternoon – a stark distinction to her tearful court docket look.

Regardless of a fraught few days, which have seen the TV star step down from her gig internet hosting Love Island this January and get replaced by shut good friend Laura Whitmore, Caroline managed to boost a smile.

The star appeared informal determine in blue cut-off denims and an identical black shirt and overcoat, and accomplished her informal look with traditional crimson and white trainers.

In distinction to her emotional court docket look the day past, Caroline did not seem to have a care on the earth as she sipped on a Costa espresso.

She has been launched on bail till her trial on March four subsequent yr.