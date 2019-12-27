Caroline Flack’s neighbour criticises the former Love Island presenter

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Caroline Flack’s neighbour has criticsed the previous Love Island presenter for partying an excessive amount of and having noisy arguments.

Jake Scott would recurrently have points with the 40-year-old when he was dwelling above her, and he or she was courting ex-beau Andrew Brady.

The 28-year-old, a video games designer, instructed The Solar: ‘All I used to be asking from her is to be a little bit extra affordable and present some consideration for us as the home was horrible.

Jake Scott (pictured) would recurrently have points with the 40-year-old when he was dwelling subsequent door to her, and he or she was courting ex-beau Andrew Brady

‘We might recurrently hear her arguing with Andrew after which she would have events at gone midnight till 5am throughout the week once we needed to rise up for work.

‘One time I had simply had my knowledge enamel out and he or she stared taking part in actually loud music within the early hours and it was throbbing proper beneath our mattress.

‘I texted her and instructed her about my enamel and stated may she hold it down and he or she replied saying she had wasn’t going to reside her life by my enamel.’

Mr Scott lived above Flack’s place in Islington for a yr, however moved out earlier this month.

He added: “She by no means apologised in particular person and one time she even despatched her mum as much as ask us to cease texting her concerning the noise.

Flack pleaded not responsible to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, on Monday at Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Court docket

“She was a grown lady getting her mum to do her soiled work.”

The TV star beforehand admitted she was a nasty neighbour and would spend evenings at her flat taking part in music and singing karaoke at unsociable hours.

It comes as Flack is reportedly set to face extra heartbreak as sources have claimed Channel four’s The Surjury might be axed after her assault cost.

The presenter, 40, introduced she was set to host the controversial present again in October, which was anticipated to see younger individuals persuade a jury of friends and consultants to approve of their life-changing operations.

However insiders declare the collection will not air as executives ‘don’t wish to affiliate’ with the media persona – who pleaded not responsible to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, on Monday.