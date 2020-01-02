Caroline Flack’s ‘stained sheets were soaked with HER blood not Lewis Burton’s’

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

The blood on Caroline Flack’s mattress sheets following her ‘assault’ on her boyfriend Lewis Burton was her personal blood not his, insiders have claimed.

On Wednesday, the previous tennis participant, 27, posted a snap of 40-year-old Caroline’s blood-stained sheets within the wake of the assault, which noticed the star charged for assault when she allegedly hit him over the top with a lamp as he slept.

Following Lewis’ subsequent denials that the blood was his, insiders have now claimed to The Solar that ‘she was bleeding quite a bit’.

On Wednesday, Lewis insisted the blood on ‘Caroline’s stained sheets’ is not his after a photograph emerged exhibiting her mattress after her assault arrest.

He took to Instagram after a photograph was obtained and printed by The Solar.

Lewis jumped to Caroline’s defence following the studies and claimed that it is not his blood overlaying the sheets and he wasn’t hit over the top by a lamp.

Alongside the , he wrote: ‘Bulls**t this is not my blood and I did not get hit over the top with a lamp. Can everybody cease now.’

Following on from the staunch denials, sources claimed: ‘There may be heaps of blood, but it surely’s not all from Lewis. Most of it was from Caroline’s harm after she smashed a glass and he or she was bleeding quite a bit from that…

‘Issues received very out of hand and nobody is denying that. However Lewis was not the one one who was bleeding so it’s vital to maintain that in thoughts.’

After posting his denial, Lewis went on to profess his love for Caroline, who he’s presently unable to see because of courtroom restrictions forward of her trial in March.

Posting an image of the pair collectively in happier occasions, Lewis wrote: ‘I really like this lady greater than something nobody is aware of what is going on on or what’s occurred. She’s f***ing innocent and essentially the most wonderful individual I’ve ever met.’

Caroline rang in 2020 within the US after a turbulent month, which noticed her being charged with assaulting Lewis and subsequently having to step down from her £1.2million-a-year Love Island internet hosting gig.

The winter collection of Love Island will start on January 12 – with Laura Whitmore, 34, the girlfriend of present narrator Iain Stirling, 31, set to host for the primary time.